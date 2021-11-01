Biden tells Erdogan US and Turkey must avoid crises





ROME (AP) US President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that their countries must deal better with disagreements after the partnership between NATO allies was put to the test by the threat from Turkey to no longer recognize the American envoy and his purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

Planned to have a good conversation, Biden said as executives appeared before reporters ahead of nearly an hour of closed-door talks. The president did not respond to questions on whether Turkey had come too close to Russia or on human rights.



At the meeting, Biden reaffirmed Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally as well as its defense partnership with the United States, but voiced concerns to Erdogan about owning the system. Russian S-400 missiles, the White House said in a statement. The Turkish president said he was open to purchasing a second Russian missile system, despite controversy over the 2017 agreement to acquire the Russian-made system. Turkey’s role as a NATO ally has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Erdogan at a rally on October 23 said that 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist should be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including representatives from the United States, France and Germany, had previously issued a statement aimed at resolving the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist imprisoned since 2017 when he was not convicted of a crime. Erdogan did not follow through on the threat, but it reflected growing tensions with the United States I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-US relations, Erdogan said in September, according to the official Anadolu news agency, citing Erdogan. Erdogans office said in a statement that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere in which the leaders expressed a desire to further strengthen and improve relations between Turkey and the United States and agreed to ‘establish a common mechanism accordingly. The statement also said there was satisfaction with mutual action taken on climate change. Turkey has been kicked out of a US program to buy F-35 fighter jets and defense officials have been sanctioned after buying the Russian-made S-400 system. The United States strongly opposes the use of Russian systems within the NATO alliance and says it poses a threat to the F-35s. Turkey maintains that the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk. Turkey is also interested in purchasing American-made F-16 fighter jets, but Biden has been very clear with Erdogan that there is a process these sales must follow, a senior administration official said. Biden to reporters after the meeting, which was held as world leaders. are in Rome for the Group of 20 Nations summit. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interviews. Erdogan had previously said his government was seeking to recoup a $ 1.4 billion payment the country made prior to its expulsion from the F-35 program and that the United States had offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to offset the payment. . In comments to reporters after the meeting, Erdogan spoke optimistically about reaching an agreement with the United States on F-16 sales. Our defense ministers are discussing, Erdogan said. I saw Mr. Bidens approaching positively. The White House statement said Biden and Erdogan also discussed the political process in Syria, humanitarian aid to Afghans, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus. And Biden voiced his concerns about human rights and the rule of law in Turkey, and called on countries to cooperate more and deal effectively with disagreements, ”the White House said. Biden and Erdogan last met in June at a NATO summit where they discussed the possibility that Turkey could secure and operate the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. But those plans evaporated when the Taliban quickly took control of Afghanistan amid the departure of the US military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middletownpress.com/news/article/Biden-to-tell-Erdogan-that-US-and-Turkey-must-16578564.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos