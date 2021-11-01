COP26: Boris Johnson to warn world leaders of climate countdown as summit prepares – “it is one to midnight” | Climate News

“It is one minute to midnight and we must act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he seeks to urge world leaders to take dramatic action in urgent UN climate talks.

At the opening ceremony of COP26, the Prime Minister will say that humanity has “long passed the time devoted to climate change”, warning that if we do not take things seriously today, “it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow “. .

Mr Johnson will call to action the public of more than 120 world leaders on “coal, cars, money and trees” – his abbreviated signature on four priority areas for COP26. They roughly translate into phasing out coal, accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and ending deforestation, as well as increasing climate finance to help developing countries on the front lines of the crisis. climate.

The Prime Minister will use his speech in Glasgow to announce additional UK support of £ 1 billion for climate finance over five years, bringing the total to £ 12.6 billion by 2025, subject to the expected economic growth.

Environmentalists hailed new funding for climate finance, a long-standing thorny issue in negotiations, but said the figure was eclipsed by previous UK cuts in foreign aid.

Tom Burke, chairman and co-founder of think tank E3G, said: “It sounds a lot more like dealing with today’s headlines than dealing with the climate crisis.”

Richard Black, Senior Associate at ECIU, said the economic growth clause could “seem deeply ironic to the poorest countries on the planet,” given that they need climate finance precisely because their own economies are suffering from the impacts of climate change driven by emissions from developed countries.

He also said that France, Germany and Japan are already providing larger sums than the UK, “and this relatively small increase will not change that.”

Last week, a report revealed that developed countries would not mobilize the $ 100 billion target for public and private funding until 2023.

World leaders will also hear today from Prince Charles, who call for a “war footing” to tackle the climate crisis, and Sir David Attenborough, who described the talks as the last chance to prevent global warming from “runaway”. They will speak alongside António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The leaders will then, throughout Monday and Tuesday, make statements on their own climate action. The announcements will provide the fuel for the rest of the talks over the next two weeks, as negotiators and ministers seek side deals on things like phasing out coal or funding adaptation, this which means helping poor countries with the necessary infrastructure to cope with the impacts. global heating.

We are expected to hear statements from US President Joe Biden, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Other speakers are expected to include outgoing German leader Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The talks’ momentum was slightly boosted by the G20 meeting over the weekend, where 20 major economies agreed to end international coal funding this year, following similar G7 pledges from Korea. South, Japan, China and the OECD.

There was also a new stronger consensus on the need to limit warming to 1.5C rather than a previous upper limit of 2C.

The science has recently become even clearer that we will always experience extreme weather conditions and human suffering even at 1.5 ° C and therefore should keep warming as low as possible and below the lower limit. The world is currently on track for a warming of 2.2 to 2.7 ° C.

However, the G20 was less clear on how they would phase out fossil fuel subsidies and domestic use of coal, or how they would mobilize climate finance.

Alex Scott, head of climate diplomacy at E3G, called the 1.5C deal “meaningful”, saying it gives a “clear sense of direction” for COP26. But she said they hadn’t really explained how those promises would be put into practice, making it difficult for COP negotiators to come up with answers.

