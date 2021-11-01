“Successful” G20 summit: PM Modi





During the two-day summit, leaders adopted the Rome Declaration and focused on vaccination against Covid-19 across the world



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the recently concluded G20 summit in Rome “fruitful” and said world leaders had developed in-depth deliberations on issues of global importance such as combating the pandemic , improving health infrastructure, strengthening economic cooperation and promoting innovation. G20 leaders, at their two-day summit, adopted the “Rome Declaration” and countries agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 is a global public good. Also read: PM Modi and other G20 leaders visit iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome “Leaving for Glasgow after a successful @ g20org summit in Rome. During the summit we were able to have in-depth deliberations on issues of global importance such as combating the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, strengthening of economic cooperation and the promotion of innovation, ”Modi said. tweeted. G20 leaders have agreed that the World Health Organization will be strengthened to speed up the process of approving the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines, Indian G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. Noting that energy and climate were at the center of discussions at the G20, Goyal said India and many other developing countries lobbied to safeguard the interests of the developing world. “We have also been joined by developed countries in increasing the ambition of the current levels of engagement and active interest that the developed world has shown in terms of providing affordable technologies and finance,” he said. . Also Read: Before COP26, Indian Database Highlights Emissions Gap “We really brought into the text the language that confirms that the developed world has recognized that it has not done enough to meet its commitments and that it will need to be more willing to provide finance by providing the technology and (be ) the catalyst for making the transition to a clean energy world in the future, ”he said. Mr Goyal said it has also been decided that recognition of Covid vaccines which are considered safe and effective by the WHO will be mutually accepted subject to national and confidentiality laws that countries may have. In Rome, Mr. Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in , among others. Read also: CoP26 | The race against global warming In Glasgow, Modi will join more than 120 heads of government and heads of state at the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) a designated United Nations area for the World Summit. During his three-day visit to the UK until Tuesday, Modi is expected to address the COP26 summit with a national statement on India’s climate action plan at the session of the Monday afternoon.

