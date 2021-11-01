Chinese economy slows as Beijing grapples with debt

BEIJING (AP) China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic has stalled as President Xi Jinping’s government clamps down on rising corporate debt.

For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about moving to an economy based on spending 1.4 billion consumers instead of building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing has fallen back on the revival of growth with more construction and borrowing.

Finally, the Xis government is tackling the problem by cracking down on borrowing from a real estate sector that supports millions of jobs.





It sends shock waves through the economy. Businesses and households are nervous as home sales and construction collapse. This is cooling auto and retail sales. This has possible global repercussions as China buys less steel and other building materials.

Many customers would like to wait and see, said Liang Qiming, salesperson for online real estate broker 5i5j.com in Nanchang, a southern provincial capital that has been transformed into a booming city by a wave of construction over the past two years. decades.

China became the factory of the world, but the biggest power behind its economic boom was a building frenzy that took off in the late 1990s. Developers and local governments invested money borrowed to cover the country with new apartments, office towers, shopping malls, bridges and railroads.

Xis’ government appears ready to accept a politically painful downturn to bring this debt under control and achieve the longer-term goal of self-sustaining and secure growth.

Beijing doesn’t want growth at all costs, followed by the likely or inevitable crash in financial markets, which is quite the kind of Euro-American model, said Robert Carnell, head of Asia research for ING.

Financial markets are on the verge of whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, could be allowed to collapse under 2 trillion yuan ($ 310 billion) debt as a warning to others .

Beijing wants to ensure that families receive the apartments sold to them by Evergrande before they are built, as is common in China, economists say. But they say he’s trying to avoid sending the wrong message by bailing out the company.

Evergrande is preventative cleaning, Carnell said.

China recovered from the coronavirus pandemic earlier than the United States, Europe or Japan, but that rebound quickly flattened out.

Depressed by the construction slump, the economy grew only 4.9% year on year in the three months ending September, much weaker than previous quarters, growing 7.9 %. Compared to the previous quarter, the way other major economies are measured Growth in the three months ending in September fell to 0.2%, one of the weakest in the past decade.

Home sales fell 32% in September from the previous year. Buyers were put off by restrictions on mortgages and concerns over whether developers might deliver the prepaid apartments. This means less spending on furniture and appliances.

With no sign that Beijing will slow down, forecasters expect the economy to weaken further, as consumers hesitant to spend won’t fill the void left by falling investment.

Growth this quarter could fall to 3% more than a year ago, according to Nomura. Bank of America cut its annual forecast from 8% to 7.7%, which would still be one of the strongest in the world. He cut the outlook for next year from 5.3% to just 4%.

The total owed by businesses, households and government rose to nearly the equivalent of three times annual economic output last year, up from 270% in 2018 for a middle-income country.

Xi affirmed his priorities at a planning meeting in August, calling for high-quality development and preventing major financial risks, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

China is in the midst of a transformation from growth driven by blind investments to high-quality growth, said Zuo Xiaolei, an economist in Beijing.

Regulators tightened controls on the use of debt by real estate developers last year. Hundreds of people had already filed for bankruptcy following other restrictions imposed since 2017.

Tightening control, Beijing said on Oct. 15 that 19 of China’s largest banks, which account for three-quarters of their industry’s assets, were systemically important domestic banks, “which will be the subject of further scrutiny from the government and loan controls.

A mid-sized developer, Modern Land (China) Co., has announced that it has failed to repay a $ 250 million bond due on October 25. Earlier, another developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, missed a $ 205.7 million payment to bondholders due on October 5.

Evergrande has caused more anxiety because of its vast debt, which includes $ 18 billion owed to foreign bond holders.

She did not pay the bond due on September 23. An official newspaper said the company avoided being declared in default by transferring $ 83.5 million for payment on October 22, a day before the end of a 30-day grace period.

The risk of a sharper slowdown in real estate activity cannot be ruled out, Oxford Economics’ Tommy Wu said in a report.

Meanwhile, the economy is also facing headwinds from electricity rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas to meet official efficiency targets. Automakers and other factories have been disrupted by processor chip shortages.

Auto sales fell 16.5% in September from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Buyers are worried about the pandemic and the economic outlook, said Chu Xianwu, who sells jeeps to Shandong Xinju Auto trading Co. in the eastern city of Jinan. He said sales were down 20% from six months ago.

I really hope the situation improves in the near future, Chu said.

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed.