Saudi economic cooperation revived but reduced





Saudi Arabia has been a great friend and supporter of Pakistan, both in international forums and as a provider of economic aid in times of need.

In August 2018, Imran Khan, after taking office as prime minister, said he would rather seek support from friendly countries than go to the IMF to negotiate a reform program that would give the PTI government funding. $ 6 billion over three years. With the stranglehold and support of Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Saudi Arabia has announced a $ 6 billion economic program including $ 3 billion on deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and $ 3 billion in the form of a deferred payment facility for oil in Pakistan. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have also joined in providing further support by placing deposits of $ 2 billion and $ 500 million respectively with the SBP. In addition, the PTI government subsequently also used the $ 3 billion Chinese trade finance facility to consolidate foreign exchange reserves with the SBP.

However, the PTI government subsequently chose to engage the IMF to secure the Fund’s program for a $ 6 billion facility about which Imran Khan, ahead of the 2018 general election, publicly promised the nation that he would ‘he would rather kill himself than go to the IMF for a financing facility.

On the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Imran Khan announced with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Muhammad the joint holding of an Islamic summit to be held in Kuala Lumpur in 2019. This surprise decision annoyed Saudi Arabia. and the United Arab Emirates, which saw it as a threat to the unity of the Muslim world. As a result, Saudi Arabia withdrew $ 2 billion from the $ 3 billion deposit with SBP in addition to ending the oil deferred payment facility.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen for five straight weeks and the Pakistani rupee has been the worst performing Asian currency for the past six months, according to Bloomberg. Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week saw the Kingdom announce the partial resumption of 2018-Saudi economic aid of $ 6 billion which was praised by Imran Khan via the Twitter post below. below October 27:

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion in deposit at Paks central bank and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. The KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices.

Good news, the existing Saudi deposit with SBP of $ 1 billion will be supplemented by $ 2 billion to bring it down to $ 3 billion; bad news that the oil deferred payment facility has been reduced from $ 3 billion to $ 1.2 billion. In summary, the 2018-Saudi economic assistance program for Pakistan is relaunched but reduced from $ 6 billion to $ 4.2 billion.

We would now like to reflect on Saudi Arabia’s past cooperation with Pakistan on the economic front, especially in 1998 and 2014 during the PMLN terms with Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Following an Indian nuclear explosion, which created an imbalance of security in the South Asian region as well as a change in tone and content of its leadership, the PMLN government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif was successfully tested on May 28, 1998 Pakistan’s nuclear capability by detonating the devices despite repeated requests. world leaders for showing restraint. This brilliant gesture made Pakistan, by the grace of God, a nuclear state and restored the balance of regional security and peace.

As a result, the world community imposed economic sanctions on Pakistan, as planned, including the suspension of the ongoing IMF program. The PMLN government has responded to the resulting challenges without having the commodity shortage or related crisis that is typically seen in countries hit by sanctions. At this point, Saudi Arabia has helped a lot by committing to offer a free $ 2 billion oil installation to Pakistan over a 2-3 year period.

The PMLN planned to use the proceeds from the sale of Saudi oil in rupees to develop the port of Gwadar and allied facilities, which was announced in the federal budget for 1999-2000 presented to Parliament by the author on June 12. 1999. Unfortunately, martial law was imposed by General Musharraf in the country on October 12, 1999, which caused a long delay in the development of this premium project until the next term of the PMLN 2013-18 with a phenomenal increase of its cost.

A few months before the general elections (GE) in May 2018, Pakistan was declared globally unstable on the macroeconomic level with the prediction of a sovereign default in early 2014, regardless of which political party won the GEs. The country was also facing 18 hours of power cuts as well as terrorist incidents. In June 2013, the PMLN government with Nawaz Sharif as prime minister was sworn in. Saudi Arabia donated in February 2014 in the amount of $ 1.5 billion, equivalent to Rs 157.19 billion (at $ 104.80 / Rs) as an unconditional gift to Pakistan with which the PMLN government had set up a Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) account with the SBP with the aim of boosting ongoing development work in various sectors including energy, infrastructure, communications and transport to accelerate growth (GDP), reduce inflation, reduce poverty, create jobs and increase the per capita income of the population.

Sponsored criticism of the hidden terms of the Saudi amount received was unleashed in the media against the aforementioned donation of $ 1.5 billion in 2014 despite a public clarification from the author that the amount was an unconditional gift from the country. friend to the people of Pakistan. PTI Imran Khan too actively participated in this negative campaign and even months later posted the following message on PTI’s Twitter account:

It’s so shameful that we have to go to the Saudis or the United States to help us, says Imran Khan.

To conclude, the main difference between Saudi economic assistance during the 2018/2021 PTI mandate and in the two PMLN mandates 1998 and 2014 is that the current transactions are more of a commercial nature and have deposit and facility repayment conditions. deferred payment for oil while the two transactions in 1998 and 2014 were unconditional Saudi gifts to the Pakistani people without any conditions. Everyone should avoid publicly debating who creates negativity about such gestures of economic cooperation by a time-tested friendly country.

The author, a British chartered accountant, is the former finance minister of Pakistan and the former opposition leader in the Senate of Pakistan. Twitter: @ MIshaqDar50

