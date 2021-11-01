Trump tele-rally details still unknown a day before the event





On Sunday, the organizer of a rally starring President Donald Trump said the exact time for Monday’s telephone speech was unknown.

VIRGINIA, United States President Donald Trump is expected to headline a tele-rally on Monday as the polls remain tight in the Virginia gubernatorial race and voters prepare to go to the polls on Tuesday.

John Fredericks, radio host and Trump’s Virginia campaign chairman in 2016 and 2020, helped organize the event and spoke briefly on the phone with WUSA 9 on Sunday.

Fredericks said details of the event “were changing down to the minute” and that no exact time had yet been set for the phone talk.

Trump’s involvement in the gubernatorial race comes as Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin remain at a stalemate in the polls.

At a rally in Alexandria on Saturday, Youngkin told reporters he would not be attending the event with Trump.

“I was not involved in this. The teams are discussing,” he said. “I’m not going to get involved in the tele-town hall, but we have more people helping us than you might think. It’s about unity.

In a statement sent later today, Fredericks said Youngkin’s success may hinge on joining Trump, and tele-rallying could be a “cornerstone” for victory in the gubernatorial race.

“The road to victory for Youngkin and the Republicans hinges on a huge turnout from Trump voters,” he wrote. “Youngkin’s involvement is irrelevant. It’s about rallying Trump voters to come out in large numbers on game day. It’s about taking back Virginia to taking back America. Alone. President Trump can motivate his America First voters. That is why this tele-rally is so important and the key to victory. “

McAuliffe often tried to tie Youngkin to Trump during the election campaign. During a campaign stop in Virginia Beach on Saturday, he spoke of Trump’s involvement in the race and shot the former president after losing the state by ten percentage points in the 2020 presidential election .

“It’s just killing Trump that he’s not here obviously,” McAuliffe said. “He’s in the race, he’s backed Youngkin seven times. Trump is always going to take credit no matter what. Trump is very unpopular here in the state. Everyone knows that and probably it is. why Youngkin doesn’t want him.

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece who has expressed support for McAuliffe, also weighed in on Sunday.

During a phone call with WUSA 9, she said she believed her uncle was trying to tie in with a possible success in Virginia to continue with the midterm elections next year and the 2024 presidential race.

“It’s just another example of Donalds that needs to fit in,” said Mary Trump. “He is positioning himself to take Youngkin credit if the worst case scenario happens and Youngkin wins so he can then maintain his grip on the party.”

She went on to call Youngkin a “Donald clone” who helped peddle her uncle’s false allegations of electoral fraud.

Trump’s event comes after high numbers of early votes were reported in northern Virginia. Alexandria Clerk Angela Turner said more than 15,000 people had voted by early Saturday morning.

That number was almost four times the number of voters anticipated in Virginia’s last gubernatorial race in 2017, although first voters were required to provide an excuse for doing so at the time. Last year, the rule was changed to allow absences without excuse and early voting.

In Fairfax County, election officials reported that more than 150,000 people voted at the start of the year, which equates to about 20% turnout in the region.

A similar turnout percentage was reported in Loudoun County after more than 34,000 residents voted early.

