Judy Foreman: Congressman Adam Schiff Has The Book On Donald Trump | Homes and Lifestyle





A standing-only crowd welcomed Rep Adam Schiff to Santa Barbara last week at the first live event hosted by Chaucer’s Books in nearly two years.

Schiff, a Glendale Democrat and new author, was then President Donald Trump’s main executioner as chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In 2019, he led Trump’s first successful indictment of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over allegations that Trump asked the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for foreign aid.

Although the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, and did so again in 2021 for inciting insurgency following the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol , the Senate acquitted him twice.

Schiff wrote about his experiences in a new book, Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, and shared the highlights during a 45-minute question-and-answer session led by former Rep. Mel Levine, D-Los Angeles.

RSVPs for the event were so plentiful that Chaucer’s couldn’t accommodate the crowds at its Loreto Plaza store at 3321 State St. Instead, the gathering was moved to the Crush Bar & Tap in the courtyard of the majestic San Marcos Building at 1129 State. Downtown street.

“While it was a great honor to welcome Congressman Schiff, it was a great thrill to see how community members came together to make this event possible,” Michael Takeuchi, events coordinator, told Noozhawk. by Chaucer.

He credited filmmaker Mahil Senathirajah, who put him in touch with Santa Barbara County Democratic Party President Darcél Elliott, who “put us in touch with Shannon Gaston and the team at Crush Bar & Tap” .

Judy Foreman with her new page turner. (Eric Isaacs / EMI Photography photo)

Geoff Green, CEO of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, welcomed attendees to the event, where Schiff also signed copies of his book.

Schiff’s up-close and personal discussion of Republican insiders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield; and Reps Devin Nunes from Visalia, Liz Cheney from Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger from Illinois were interesting and informative.

He helped those in attendance better understand the deep partisan and ideological differences between the Democratic and Republican parties, as well as the rise of xenophobic populism and extremism highlighted by the January 6 violence on Capitol Hill.

Finally reopened for in-store events after nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Chaucer’s welcomes Mary Tonetti Dorra on November 8 and Susan Orlean on November 17 to help mark the 48th anniversary of the local independent bookstore.

The store is also continuing its program of virtual events, with local author David Gersh, children’s author Gabby Dawnay and illustrator Ian Morris on November 7.

Click here for more information.

– Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist, longtime local writer and lifestyle observer. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.noozhawk.com/article/judy_foreman_congressman_adam_schiff_has_the_book_on_donald_trump_20211031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos