[POPULER NASIONAL] Support for Indonesia in the Presidency of the G20

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia has the support of leaders of other countries for the presidency G20 Next year.

This support was conveyed by the leaders of friendly countries who were present at the G20 summit in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, on Saturday (10/30/2021).

1. Support for Indonesia in the Presidency of the G20

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said friendly countries would support Indonesia during next year’s G20 presidency.

This support was expressed during a meeting between President Joko Widodo and the leaders of the G20 countries at the G20 summit held in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, on Saturday 10/30/2021.

In a meeting between Jokowi and Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison, Indonesia and Australia agreed to propose a discussion on the digital economy at the G20 forum under the Indonesian presidency later.