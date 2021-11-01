Texas Police Deny Biden Bus Escort Requests Surrounded By Trump Supporters: Report





Transcribed 911 calls reveal San Marcos police officials have denied multiple requests for assistance from a Biden campaign bus that was harassed on the road by a so-called Trump train, even as other jurisdictions agreed to help.

The transcripts were included in the amended lawsuit against police officials filed by those inside the bus at the time of the incident, the Texas Tribune reported.

Last October, a Biden campaign event was called off after a trailer of Trump supporters surrounded a campaign bus and tried to force it to stop in the middle of the freeway or get it off the road . Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump blamed Pence for causing attack on Capitol Hill: Biden administration report announces easing of some EU steel tariffs, COP26 aluminum attacks climate change at a dangerous time PLUS at the time, retweeted a video of the incident to his now-deleted Twitter account, writing, I LOVE TEXAS!

This is a traffic violation and attempted homicide. Why has no one been arrested? pic.twitter.com/QnfF4vXMQn

melissa cancels student debt byrne (@mcbyrne) October 31, 2020

Earlier this year, the passenger group which included a volunteer, a member of Biden’s campaign staff and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis (D) filed two lawsuits relating to the incident, l ‘one against the San Marcos Police Department, alleging that it had abdicated its duties, and another against the individuals who were part of the caravan.

In one case, Matthew Daenzer, a police corporal from San Marcos, refused to provide assistance after another jurisdiction recommended that he do so, according to the Tribune.

No, we weren’t going to do it, Daenzer said, according to the file. We’re going to shut down the patrol, but we weren’t going to escort a bus.

The new documents also allege that the officers “laughed in private” and “joked about the victims and their distress.”

In addition to requests for help from bus passengers, witnesses to the harassment also reportedly called the police department, warning of reckless driving, but the San Marcos Police Department continued to refuse assistance.

Despite these multiple pleas for help from the plaintiffs and others, during the approximately 30 minutes it took to cross San Marcos on the main road that crosses it, there was no San Marcos officer or any other Police car in sight not on the I-35 exit or entry ramps, nor on either side of the highway, court documents read, according to the Tribune.

The plaintiffs also included a group text message between San Marcos police officers who appeared to show they “didn’t care about the attack,” with an unidentified individual referring to Democrats who walked through their town with a derogatory term used for describe people with intellectual disabilities. .

In their initial lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim they suffer from “ongoing psychological and emotional injuries.” Bus driver Timothy Holloway, who is black, said the incident was “just like it used to be, when they chased the colored people out of town.”

Biden campaign staff member David Gins, who was the Biden-Harris campaign state operations director for Texas, said he stopped participating in campaign events soon after. the harassment.

The plaintiffs will seek “compensatory damages”, although John Paredes, the lawyer for the nonprofit Protect Democracy who filed the complaint, said the complaint was “not about money” and was aimed at more to demand accountability.

