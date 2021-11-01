PM Modi to review vaccination campaign in 40 districts with low coverage

New Delhi: After attending the G-20 summit in Rome and the COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a debriefing meeting with districts with low vaccine coverage against Covid-19 on Wednesday November 3 at 12 p.m., by video conference. The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister will interact with district magistrates from more than 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and other states with low immunization coverage. The principal ministers of these states will also be present.

India’s vaccine coverage against Covid-19 has exceeded 106.14 crore. Out of a total of 1 06 14 40 335 doses of vaccine administered to eligible beneficiaries, 68 04 806 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

While a daily average of 78.69 lakh doses was administered in September, the numbers dropped to around 56.50 lakh doses per day in October.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccinations. He said, however, that the availability of vaccine doses was not an issue, but people were reluctant to receive the vaccines and now they should come forward.

Stressing the need to step up the pace and coverage of immunization, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that there were more than 10.34 million people across India who had not taken the second dose of the vaccine after the expiration of the prescribed interval.

Of the 112 crore of Covid vaccine doses provided by the Center, the Department of Health said more than 13 crore of vaccine doses and unused vaccine doses were still available from states and UTs for inoculation. In the new phase of universalization of the Covid vaccination campaign, the Union government purchases and supplies 75% of vaccines produced by vaccine manufacturers in India free of charge to States / UTs for inoculation.

Narendra Modi’s government is now considering launching a door-to-door vaccination campaign against Covid-19. The month-long campaign is scheduled to start on Tuesday. Mr Mandaviya recently said that the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign would be launched in poorly performing districts to excite and motivate people to get fully vaccinated against the deadly infection.

We learn that 48 districts in 13 states with vaccination coverage of the first dose of the Covid vaccine ranging from 16.1 to 49.9% will be targeted during the first stage of the “door-to-door” vaccination campaign. Many of these districts are in the northeast.

The district of Kiphire in Nagaland recorded first dose coverage of around 16 percent compared to a national average of over 77 percent. The maximum number of such districts is in Jharkhand, where 10 of the 24 districts are on the low coverage list. The main factor among lagging states is their remoteness rather than any reluctance to vaccinate.

The list also includes Haryana’s Nuh, which is about 200 km from the national capital and has a large Muslim population. Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, where first dose coverage is around 43%, is also on the list.

Regarding the spread of Covid-19 infection, up to 12,830 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,42 73,300. Active cases have now fallen to 1,59,272, on lowest in 247 days.

The death toll rose to 4,58,186, with 446 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 358 have been reported in Kerala and 26 in Maharashtra. Of the total number of deaths reported so far in the country, 1,40,196 are from Maharashtra, 38,071 from Karnataka, 36,097 from Tamil Nadu, 31,514 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,900 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,126 from West Bengal.

The daily increase in new Covid-19 infections has been less than 20,000 for 23 consecutive days and less than 50,000 for 126 consecutive days. Active cases represent 0.46% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national recovery rate from Covid-19 stands at 98.20%.

There was a decrease of 2,283 cases in active caseload within 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,36 55,842, while the case fatality rate is 1.34%. The daily positivity rate recorded at 1.13% has been below 2% for the past 27 days. The 1.18% weekly positivity rate has also been below 2% for the past 37 days.

