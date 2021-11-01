One year after the election, the effect of outweighs the c …… | News and reports





Political polarization has faded in most American churches a year after the 2020 presidential elections. But there are notable exceptions to this trajectory, and new research has revealed lingering effects of evangelical support for former President Donald Trump.

Remnants of tension are evident in congregations such as Seattle’s Downtown Cornerstone Church, where Pastor Adam Sinnett was surprised “at how difficult it is to truly cultivate unity in the midst of [our] political differences.

In the young, mobile and tech-savvy church, members who “lean more to the far left and far right tended to have the most difficult times in the last season,” Sinnett said, “and they were also those who gravitated away from the church.

The Seattle congregation’s experience matches data released this week by Heart and Mind Strategies, a research and advisory organization. An August survey of 1,000 American adults found remaining sources of political conflict for evangelicals.

About half of Americans believe that evangelical leaders’ support for Trump has damaged the credibility of the church. One in four say evangelical support for Trump has reduced his desire to participate in religion. And among evangelicals, 33% say their leaders’ support for Trump has made it more difficult for their friends and family to testify personally.

The political strife the church has endured in recent years “shows the world that Jesus doesn’t really unite people like we say,” Sinnett said.

In downtown Cornerstone, political differences appear “in three main spheres: personal relationships, small groups and more specifically around leadership decisions” on whether to address social issues and submit to government on COVID-19 restrictions, among other issues.

“It’s sort of an accusation against the church that we are much more comfortable in our ideological circles than with people who have totally different political perspectives but who worship the same Jesus,” Sinnett said.

Divisions in many churches reached a breaking point in 2020, with increased political polarization during Trump’s re-election campaign and pastors struggling to maintain unity in the face of pandemic responses. In the aftermath of the contested election and riot on the U.S. Capitol, pastors even found themselves in conversations about conspiracy theories, fear, and truth.

Amid the tensions, some congregations clashed with their leaders, some pastors left their churches, some members left in search of a new church home, and some took a complete break from church life. .

But as the elections recede and the outlook for a pandemic improves, things are feeling a lot better in most churches than they were in 2020. The effects persist, but the intensity of the debate is waning. is off.

The question for analysts is whether the apparent easing of political tensions among evangelicals stems from increased spiritual maturity or simply from the changing cycle of news. Author and theologian Jonathan Leeman thinks it’s a combination of the two.

“There are risks of division over hot topics,” said Leeman, co-author of How Do I Love Church Members with a Different Politics? “Now we are not talking about a presidential election,” and the division fades. “Everyone’s talking about vaccines and mask warrants, so that’s where you’re going to feel the cracks. “

Yet Christians seem to be learning in 2021 to separate “whole church issues”, which Christians must agree to be part of a congregation on together, from “Christian freedom issues”, which are not as clear in this. the Scriptures, he said.

“At least a few more people are starting to grasp the idea of ​​Christian freedom as a crucial doctrine that allows conversation temperatures to drop at least slightly,” said Leeman, editorial director of 9Marks in Washington, DC.

It can be difficult to disagree on politics in church when so many believers see their vote and political engagement as a result of their Christian convictions and their beliefs in right and wrong. Two-thirds of self-identified evangelicals, according to the Heart and Mind survey, say their faith influences their political beliefs, twice as much as Americans on average.

The majority of evangelicals (57%) believe their support for Trump in 2020 “showed moral courage in trying to carry out policies and actions consistent with evangelical Christian values,” and more than a third of Americans in the together agree.

Most of those who identify as evangelical or have evangelical beliefs said evangelical positions on President Trump did not affect their involvement in the church anyway. But for a significant minority, it made them become more involved in their church and their faith.

Among self-identified evangelicals, 30 percent say they are more likely to attend Sunday services because of the way their pastors addressed Trump in the last election, 27 percent say they are more likely to donate to their church; and 33 percent are more likely to testify to friends.

About 80% of white evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020, according to poll data. Trump’s evangelical allies, summoned by friend and televangelist Paula White, included leaders like First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress, Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris and Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham.

Some evangelicals who opposed Trump in the 2016 election, like Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Albert Mohler, ended up supporting him in 2020 based on his track record of religious freedom, abortion and death. ‘other problems. In the Heart and Mind survey, white evangelicals over 55 and church weekly worshipers were most likely to agree with such positions, believing that Trump had kept his promises to defend the issues important for faithful Christians.

Evangelical critics of the former president, however, said Trump’s brash approach, along with his remarks on women and immigrants, revealed a character at odds with Christian values. Pastors like Andy Stanley of North Point Community Church in Atlanta feared that evangelical association with Trump could damage the reputation and awareness of the church. In the survey, a minority of evangelicals believed the same, concerned about the impact on evangelical credibility and Christian witness.

But surveys so far have not reported a significant impact on evangelical affiliation. The new Heart and Mind findings match data released last month by the Pew Research Center showing there has been no mass exodus of evangelicalism in the four years of Trump’s presidency despite pockets of unrest. In fact, the affiliation grew thanks to the adoption of the label by Trump’s political supporters.

While evangelicalism as a whole appears to have survived the Trump era without major cracks, the division remains for some black Christians.

The Heart and Mind Strategies poll found that 64% of black evangelicals identified with the feeling that “evangelical leaders’ obsessive support for Trump, coupled with his personal failures, is doing more harm than good, tarnishing many causes.” An identical percentage of white evangelicals (64%) agreed that they supported Trump because “although he was not a perfect person, he was an advocate for issues important to faithful Christians.”

These racial differences were manifested in the departures of several African-American pastors from the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) last year. Now, Field Marshal Ausberry, outgoing SBC first vice president and outgoing SBC National African American Fellowship president, has told the suburban DC congregation that their pastors may be leaving the SBC this year.

Members of the Antioch Baptist Church in Fairfax Station, Va. Are “deeply, deeply concerned” by appearances the convention is “in bed with an individual [political] party, ”he said.

The Trump administration has “reopened” the racial trauma wounds of African Americans and made adult men cry, Ausberry said. Over the past year, the situation “has not improved because every time you experience racialized pain or trauma resurfacing, it takes time to heal.”

The Hispanic community appears to reflect the larger trend towards political appeasement, according to Javier Chavez, Georgian pastor and professor of world studies at Truett McConnell University. The 2020 election cycle was “difficult” for Latinos due to “political noise”.

In different parts of the country and among Latinos from different backgrounds, opinions clashed over the president. Some churches split in the election and some Hispanic believers changed churches due to politics, Chavez said.

This year, however, “it’s a different story.” Currently, “the discussion of political ideology isn’t really what’s going on in my community,” said Chavez, pastor of Amistad Cristiana International, a Spanish-speaking, mostly Mexican, Central American church in Gainesville, Georgia. “Right now, the concern is economic: inflation, the constant noise of an approaching economic crisis, house prices. “

Amid slowing electoral disputes, half (52%) of evangelicals agree they are “proud that some members of the evangelical community seek to separate Trump’s gospel message from toxic politics,” according to Heart Inquiry and Mind Strategies.

Evangelicals under 35, people of color including Asians and Hispanics, and those living in mountainous and Midwestern regions were most likely to agree.

Many of them probably have their own leaders in mind. Self-identified evangelicals gave their pastors higher marks in their handling of the 2020 elections than evangelical leaders in general.

Respondents were more likely to say evangelical leaders did a fair or poor job in talking about the presidential election (43%). When asked about their own pastor or church leader, however, just over half (51%) gave them positive ratings.

David Roach is a freelance reporter for CT and pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Saraland, Alabama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2021/november/trump-effects-evangelical-churches-witness-survey-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos