A golden chance for Pakistan – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed invited Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bangladesh. She spoke with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui during their meeting in Dhaka on October 25. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan should take this golden opportunity to visit Bangladesh to strengthen ties.

On October 25, 2021, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her government’s desire to strengthen trade ties and economic collaboration with Pakistan. And this is the peak of the practice. The recent relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh from 2013-2020 are not good, but in the changed situation, this time the adversary, Bangladesh invited Pakistan. Thus, Pakistan should pave the way for easing strained ties. Pakistan’s policymakers should travel to Bangladesh as soon as possible to lead the way.

The recent incidents in Bangladesh surrounding the acts of violence during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja have indeed created a certain distance between New Delhi and Dhaka. This followed issues such as India’s National Citizens Register and the Citizenship Law Amendment Act, which had previously caused tensions between Bangladesh and India. Delay in resolving long-standing issues like the signing of the Teesta water-sharing agreement despite persistent demands from Dhakas, the killing of civilians on the Bangladesh border, as well as the onion crisis have sowed a certain distrust between the two long-time friends. Pakistan should and must seize this opportunity.

Relations with Pakistan were strained nearly seven years ago because of the trial of crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 war of liberation. Pakistan then opposed the trial. In this context, the two countries have reciprocally expelled diplomats for non-diplomatic behavior. The post of Pakistani high commissioner in Dhaka was vacant for almost two years from February 2016. High commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui arrived in Dhaka in January last year after the government of Bangladesh approved Agrimo (letter of credence). He met the Prime Minister for the second time in October 2021 after taking office.

Relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have deteriorated since 2009. Relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate. However, starting in 2020, Islamabad-Dhaka started to move closer. And then this invitation seems to be quite meaningful.

Yes, such an incident took place in the diplomatic context of the world. What is now practiced in the international arena. A few days ago, Imran Khan also invited Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan. The influential Hindustan Times of India published a report in the Bengali edition on October 28, 2021. Earlier, during a meeting with the Prime Minister on December 3, he also expressed Pakistan’s interest in the advancement. relations with Bangladesh.

Pakistan wants to improve its relations with Bangladesh. The country’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, sent a message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A few months ago, President Arif Alvi ordered Pak Imran’s envoy to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh ties at the March 2021 meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken to his counterpart in July 2021. Bangladeshi by telephone and expressed his governments desire to deepen brotherly relations on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality. Then there was the mango diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh in July and August 2021.

Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui delivered the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganobhaban on October 25, 2021. On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted Bangladesh’s policy of maintaining good relationships and friendship with all. He said that Bangladesh’s foreign policy formulated by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is friendship with all, not enmity with anyone.

On the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Year of the Mujib, Bangladesh last March invited the leaders of India, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka to the except Pakistan in Dhaka. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a video message on the occasion. Now PM Hasina Wazed herself has invited PM Imran to visit Bangladesh. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan’s policymakers should understand the geopolitical scenario in the region. They should take this opportunity because Pakistan needs Bangladesh. Pakistan needs the support of Bangladesh in a common international regional forum. Bangladesh will become the economic star of South Asia. Strengthening trade ties with Bangladesh would benefit Pakistan. However, Pakistan needs a friend in the region.

After meeting Pakistan’s High Commissioner with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim’s press secretary told reporters that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the High Commissioner that South Asian countries should be freed from the curse of hunger and illiteracy and work for the well-being of the people of the region. Pakistan and Bangladesh along with other countries in the region should work bilaterally in this regard.

The High Commissioner handed over an original copy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to Sheikh Hasina. He also donated a photo album, painting and video footage of the visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmans to Pakistan as Prime Minister of Bangladesh to attend the 1974 summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC ).

The Prime Minister thanked the High Commissioner for the handing over of the historic monument of Bangabandhu. The Prime Minister welcomed the publication of a calligraphy book in Bengali, Pakistan, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. Itinerant Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin and Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister. Ahmed Kaikaus was present at that time. According to the Pakistan High Commission, High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui thanked the Prime Minister for supporting the implementation of his diplomatic mandate in Bangladesh.

Expressing hope for further development of Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Bangladesh, Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said his country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to travel to Islamabad. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation. The visit will encourage the two countries to work for mutual benefit and deep understanding.

Everyone is watching if Imran Khan has accepted the invitation. India in particular is looking into the matter. However, Sheikh Hasina did not announce a date for the visit. Sheikh Hasina is optimistic about strengthening trade relations with Pakistan.

If Pakistan visits Bangladesh this time, there could be various agreements that would be mutually beneficial for both states. By forming an alliance, Bangladesh, China and Pakistan can work closely together to ensure greater triad interest to some extent for the region. Pakistan can offer to Bangladesh to use the port of Gwadar and the CPEC. Pakistan would be able to resolve bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan is expected to respond to Bangladesh’s request. Pakistan should formally apologize to Bangladesh for the atrocities committed by Pakistan during the time of the Liberation War in Bangladesh. Because Pakistan has a lot of responsibilities towards Bangladesh. Bilateral relations will be possible if Pakistan requests a formal apology from Bangladesh. However, Pakistan should use this golden opportunity for its own sake. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Bangladesh as soon as possible. Pakistan should remember and think that the opportunity does not present itself again and again.

The article first appeared in the Pakistani daily Pakistan Today ‘

