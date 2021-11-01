Trump performs Tomahawk cut at World Series in latest bizarre baseball entanglement





There could hardly be two subjects more controversial than Donald Trump and infamous Atlanta fan Braves Tomahawk chop and the two collided on Saturday night at the World Series for a perfect storm of outrage.

Former President Trump, attending Game 4 in Atlanta between the Braves and the Houston Astros, took part in the stadium-wide cut, which has been decried as racist and dehumanizing to Indigenous people since it was released. became popular in matches almost exactly 30 years ago.

But Mr. Trump’s hand gestures performed simultaneously by his wife, Melania, who was by his side were not the only elements that raised eyebrows at his presence at the game (which the Braves won).

Trump claimed he was invited. Braves officials said they were caught off guard.

I can’t wait to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thanks to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees for the invitation, Trump said ahead of the game.

But it later emerged that Mr. Trump had requested to come to the game.

“He called the MLB and wanted to come to the game,” Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today. “We were very surprised. Of course we said yes.

Mr McGuirk also told the newspaper that the 45th president would enjoy the game in his own suite and not in the company of MLB or team officials.

The seemingly boastful claim of a non-existent invitation associated with Tomahawk’s controversial chop participation is just the latest in a long line of bizarre interactions involving Trump and baseball.

In 2004, in the hugely popular first season of The Apprentice, Mr. Trump and Melania landed their helicopter on the grounds of TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey to pitch the first pitch of a Somerset Patriots game. Then they helicoptered in an equally dramatic fashion in the sixth round.

Last year, in the depths of the pandemic, Dr Anthony Fauci was asked to throw the first pitch in a national championships match. Around the same time, President Trump, still in office, said he was invited to pitch the opening pitch at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had not anticipated such an event. Then Mr. Trump quickly backed down and said he wouldn’t throw the pitch because it was too busy.

The media had a wacky day with the whole situation, a slight distraction as the world battled covid. Trump won’t pitch the first pitch at the Yankees game because no one asked him to, Vanity Fair gleefully proclaimed.

But things got more serious between Trump and baseball (and the Braves) this year when he called for a complete boycott of the MLB when the organization decided in April to move its all-star game out of Atlanta. The decision was taken in protest against Georgia’s restrictive voting laws.

Tensions appear to have cooled enough, however, for Mr. Trump to issue a statement ahead of Saturday’s Game 4 in Atlanta, saying he and Melania were looking forward to a wonderful night watching two great teams!

The debate had already taken place during the week over the name of the Atlanta team and in particular the chop as major league sports continue to change attitudes regarding the use and appropriation of the team. native imagery and culture. The Washington Redskins, for example, have temporarily changed their name to Washington Football Team.

Days before Mr. Trump attended the game, Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indian, reiterated his concerns about the performance of the chop.

“We have repeatedly and unequivocally expressed our position – natives are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the tomahawk chop that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” he said. -she declared in a press release.

The Independent has contacted NCAI and Trump Organization for comment.

