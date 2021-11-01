Politics
COP26 climate change summit: why even Boris Johnson can see that plant-based alternatives to meat have an important role to play in reducing emissions Philip Lymbery
World leaders will converge on the dear green place to try to choose a path to a sustainable future. And so, the stage is set for Scotland to host COP26, the next round of UN climate talks aimed at staving off a warming world.
Securing a better future for our children and future generations requires countries to take urgent action at home and abroad to turn the tide of climate change, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson put it. by setting the UK government’s agenda ahead of the meeting.
Seizing the moment together is at the heart of the feelings of the organizers who embark on the conference.
Yet a damning new report from the United Nations suggests the reality is not to. National carbon reduction plans do not go far enough to prevent dangerous climate change, according to the United Nations Environment Program.
The Emissions Gap Report, which provides insight into the difference between where greenhouse gas emissions are expected to be in 2030 and where they should be, puts the world on track for a global temperature rise 2.7 ° C by the end of the century. This is well above the goals of the Paris climate agreement and would lead to catastrophic changes in Earth’s climate.
A thunderous awakening This is how UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres described the report’s findings, reminding the world that the future of humanity depends on keeping the global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C by 2030.
With world leaders speaking, a near consensus among scientists on what needs to be done, and newspaper headlines on floods, fires and other extreme weather events showing that climate change is a current problem, not an abstract future scenario, you might be forgiven for wondering why more is not being done.
After all, through Covid, these same world leaders have shown us how determined they can be to act in the face of an immediate emergency, making difficult and economically embarrassing short-term decisions to deal with impending disaster.
That same determination and immediacy of action has been largely missing from the global climate response.
Part of the reason is our general inability to recognize one of the biggest contributors to climate change: our food.
Up to 37% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are due to our food and the way we produce it. The majority come from agriculture, as well as deforestation to make way for new agricultural land. The livestock sector alone produces more greenhouse gases than the direct emissions of planes, trains and cars around the world combined.
What this offers us all is a clear way to regain control of the climate through our food choices: eat less meat and dairy products, ensure that everything we consume comes from organic farming. and regenerative that respects the planet.
Switch to vegetable milk in our café, regularly removing red meat and poultry. Choose organic where you can. All of these things have a big influence on how we manage to tackle not only climate change, that other collapse emergency of nature, the survival system we all depend on.
What it also offers is a golden opportunity for world leaders to truly seize the opportunity by making food and agriculture a central part of the climate debate in Glasgow.
A host of dignitaries, including Joanna Lumley, Alan Titchmarsh and Stanley Johnson, signed a media statement that will be published in The Times today, calling on governments to act. Global consumption of meat and dairy products must be drastically reduced if we are to meet the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and tackle climate change, they say.
In the face of a crisis, now is not the time to ignore the facts about food because they may not align with political will or commercial interests. Decibels are rising on the need to act on diets, to fight against overconsumption of meat as well as travel in the world. Without it, our climate challenge will be made so much more difficult, if not impossible.
But could it be that our Prime Minister, pushed by the voice of young people, is about to embrace a climate-friendly food revolution?
Responding to questions at a Downing Street meeting with children hosted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Boris Johnson reportedly said scientists are already developing plant-based alternatives to meat that may very soon become the norm .
I think science is already developing meat substitutes that are basically lab-designed that look a lot like meat and you won’t be able to tell the difference between a bio-engineered burger and I’m serious and a real burger. And it will be the future very soon, Johnson was quoted as saying.
Whatever we do with PM, it is clear that we need to act not only on heat pumps, electric cars, low carbon jet fuels and solar panels, but also on food. The issue of anti-climate foods, especially factory-farmed meat and dairy products, must be firmly on the agenda, in Glasgow and in future climate discussions around the world.
If there was a ready-made solution to tackling climate change, it would be an end to factory farming and the resulting overconsumption of meat.
For the sake of our children, let us hope that the governments gathered near the banks of the Clyde will seize this moment to act if necessary on all fronts.
The world will watch.
Philip Lymbery is Global Managing Director of Compassion in World Farming and United Nations Champion for Food Systems. He’s on Twitter @philip_ciwf
