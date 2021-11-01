Trump joins Braves fans in World Series tomahawk chop





ATLANTA A few months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, former President Donald Trump tomahawked with Braves fans on Saturday night at the World Series.

Trump stood next to his wife, Melania, in a private suite as he cut with fans ahead of Game 4 against the Astros.

Trump was joined by political allies, including US Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump issued a statement in a mass email to supporters about his planned appearance on the series: I can’t wait to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thanks to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invitation. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!

MLB denied making the invitation and said in a statement it had requested to attend the game. Levine is the president of the Yankees.

The visit to Truist Park gave Trump the opportunity to be seen with Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner in Georgia and former NFL running back. Walker also played for the USFLs New Jersey Generals (1983-85), which were owned by Trump. The two maintained a relationship, and Trump encouraged Walker to run for the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Walker on Wednesday. Walker seeks to overthrow Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after Manfred announced in April that the All-Star Game was being moved from Atlanta due to Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws. President Joe Biden has supported moving the game, although some Braves fans and businesses near Truist Park have complained about being unfairly punished.

During his tenure, Trump attended the 2019 World Series in Washington between the Nationals and the Astros. He was booed when he sat in the stands in Game 5 at Nationals Park.

Trump was not shown on the Truist Park videotape leading up to the game.

Greinke is doing his part

Zack Greinke didn’t get a decision in Atlanta’s 3-2 win in Game 4, but he was nonetheless impressive as a Houston starter, allowing no runs and four hits, scoreless on balls and three strikeouts in four innings.

Greinke, 38, an active leader in the majors with 488 career starts and 219 wins, did not allow the Braves to secure a runner in scoring position. He allowed a single in each set and avoided further trouble.

A career .225 hitter, Greinke even scored a single in the second inning, perhaps his last hit, with the National League potentially embracing DH next season.

In the first inning, the right-hander struck out Ozzie Albies on strikes and allowed Austin Riley to fly. He pulled Dansby Swanson out in a line-up in the second and persuaded Freddie Freeman and Joc Pederson to rely on double plays in the third and fourth.

Greinke struggled with injuries and spent some time on the injured list with COVID-19 as the regular season drew to a close. It only lasted one inning after allowing two runs, one hit and three walks before the Astros rallied to win 9-2 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on 19 October in Boston.

Greinke was pitching in the Fall Classic for the first time since Game 7 of 2019, when he limited Washington to one hit in his first 6 innings before Anthony Rendon hit the home run and Juan Soto walked on. . Greinke was taken out of the game and the Nationals won the title.

Save the pen

Kyle Wright was important for Atlanta, pitching 4 relief innings that included one run and five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Wright, Vanderbilt’s No. 5 overall draft pick in 2017, got into a tough spot as Braves opener Dylan Lee loaded up the bases in the first and only lasted a third of an inning.

Enter Wright, who struck out Carlos Correa on an RBI field and struck out Tampas Kyle Tucker at bat to block runners in the second and third. Importantly, it has lasted long enough to keep the Braves relievers from being overworked with another reliever box effort looming for Game 5 on Sunday night.

Wright has spent most of the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, going 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts. His two starts with Atlanta didn’t go well as the right-hander went 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA. He started the night with a 2-8 record and a 6.56 ERA in 14 starts and seven relief appearances during his career with Atlanta.

The Braves have added Wright to the World Series roster to replace Jacob Webb. He pitched an inning in a Game 2 loss to Houston.

Jose Altuve hit Wright in the fourth to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

Welcome back

Thinking back to early 2021, Braves center Adam Duvall said he never would have thought in a million years that he would be back with Atlanta this season and play in the World Series.

Duvall, the RBI leader of the National League this year, was a key cog in the Braves’ race to the Championship Series last season, but was cleared to leave for Miami on a one-year, $ 5 million contract. as a free agent. He returned to Atlanta on July 30 in a trade for backup wide receiver Alex Jackson.

I was sitting on the couch at 12:30 p.m. on the trade deadline and got the call, he said on Saturday. Next thing you know, I was back here. You never know what the future holds.

Duvall joined Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario in an outfield that general manager Alex Anthopoulos had started to replenish nine days earlier with trade for Joc Pederson after star outfielder Ronald Acuna tore his ACL. The quartet have been instrumental in stabilizing the Braves roster, hitting 0.285 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 158 batting appearances this playoff.

The group of guys they brought in are amazing guys, amazing teammates, Duvall said. Then coming back to the clubhouse obviously I knew it all but the guys here did an amazing job just getting them in, trying to get them set up as quickly as possible so they could be comfortable and make a difference.

It shows. It shows what kind of locker room we’ve entered and it’s great to be a part of this team.

Duvall, whose 38 home runs placed second in the National League, reached 0.226 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 55 games for Atlanta this year.

Uncertain future

Astros All-Star shortstop Correa wants to stay in the present and not speculate where he might play next season.

Correa is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the World Series. The 26-year-old star, in his seventh year with Houston, said ahead of Game 4 that he lives in the present and doesn’t worry about where he will play next season.

It’s really special to be here with this group of guys again, Correa said. Like I said before, I don’t take a second of this year for granted. It’s just special to share the locker room with this bunch of guys that we have in there. They show up every day ready to work. They show up every day and work like champions. Were here four victories to become world champions again.

We want to go there, make it special and hopefully win it all.

Correa is one of five Astros named Golden Glove finalists. Pitcher Greinke, wide receiver Martin Maldonado, first baseman Yuli Gurriel and outfielder Tucker are the others.

Sweet dreams

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was protecting Lees from sleep when he waited a few hours before Game 4 to inform the southpaw he would start.

Lee, 27, has only made two regular season appearances, both in relief. Her last departure was July 23, 2017 for Class A Greensboro.

Snitker said he knew that if he announced the plan on Friday night, Lee would be bombarded with texts and phone calls.

I didn’t say anything to him until this afternoon, just for him, I think, as much as anything, for what he would have met, Snitker said. He probably wouldn’t have slept because people would text him and his phone would ring all night.

Sign up for Rays Report’s weekly newsletter to get new perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss the latest news with Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida College Sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/sports/rays/2021/10/31/trump-joins-braves-fans-in-tomahawk-chop-at-world-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos