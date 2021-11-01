Politics
COP26 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Glasgow, Interacts with Indian Community as Crowd Sings “Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna” | India News
Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit on Sunday, interacted with the Indian community after arriving at the hotel amid the chanting of “Modi Hai Bharat Ka Gehna”. The Prime Minister notably spoke with a kid present on the spot to welcome him.
The Prime Minister, who traveled to Glasgow from the G20 summit in Italy, will start the British part of his European tour with a meeting with community leaders and indologists based in Scotland on Monday morning. He will then attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, where he is due to address the summit plenary, according to a PTI report.
Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meeting with US Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to take place shortly after Monday’s opening ceremony, which will include cultural performances and a speech by the British Prime Minister. Johnson said the summit would be the “global moment of truth” and urged world leaders to make the most of it.
“The question everyone is asking is whether we are seizing this moment or letting it slip away,” Johnson reportedly said ahead of the two-week conference. His talks with Prime Minister Modi are expected to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as an assessment of the 2030 roadmap for strengthening
The UK-India strategic partnership was signed by the two leaders at a virtual summit in May this year, and both governments remain committed to implementing the roadmap, on schedule.
The Modi-Johnson meeting will be followed by a COP26 leadership-level event titled Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade, with Modi expected to deliver India’s national declaration on the country’s climate action to delegates shortly. after.
Ahead of the summit, Prime Minister Modi’s statement said that “India is one of the best countries in the world in terms of installed capacity of renewable, wind and solar energy. At WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements. . “
“I will also stress the need to address climate change issues in a comprehensive manner, in particular the equitable distribution of the carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and the strengthening of resilience, the mobilization of finance, technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, ”Prime Minister Modi said. statement is quoted as saying.
At the COP26 summit, India will focus on the country’s “ambitious” Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement. These include a reduction in the emission intensity of its GDP from 33 to 35% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level, as well as reaching 40% of the cumulative installed electrical capacity from non-fossil energy resources by 2030.
At the end of the first day of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, PM Modi will join more than 120 heads of government and heads of state in a special VVIP reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of the most popular tourist attractions. most popular in Scotland.
The reception will also involve members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to attend this special reception but withdrew last week after medical advice against travel.
On Tuesday, the last day of Modi’s visit to the UK, the Prime Minister is due to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, from Japan and Argentina, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
The launch of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative and a leadership-level event titled Accelerating Innovation and Clean Tech Deployment are also scheduled for Tuesday before the Prime Minister returns to New Delhi in the evening.
The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) will launch a new green grids initiative in partnership with the UK, with the ambition to connect different parts of the world with a common solar grid.
Notably, the COP26 climate summit comes six years after the signing of the Paris Agreement by more than 190 countries to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2 ° C with a view to reaching 1.5 ° vs.
Global temperatures are currently expected to reach 2.7 ° C, according to the UN, and scientists are clear that emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep Paris targets within reach.
(With contributions from the agency)
