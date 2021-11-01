President Jokowi’s funny moment surprised the Queen of the Netherlands at the G20 summit





VIVAThere was a fun moment during the closing session of the G20 Rome Summit which took place in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy on Sunday October 31, 2021. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who was present with some dozens of world leaders, was surprised by the figure of the Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti. From the closing video of the G20 summit that was posted online, there was a moment when President Jokowi, who was accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, appeared to be having a conversation. serious with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But in the midst of a serious conversation, Jokowi was suddenly surprised by the Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima, who previously sat to the right of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Queen Maxima appeared to interrupt President Jokowi’s conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while removing her mask. As if to remind Jokowi who he is. Queen Maxima’s action also amused Jokowi. The two finally shook hands. Previously, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi appreciated Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s programs on empowering MSMEs, increasing the role of women in business and economic inclusion. President Jokowi spoke about the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) empowerment programs that Indonesia has implemented, such as the provision of ultra-micro credit, business loans (KUR), the program Mekaar or Fostering a prosperous family economy, to the digitization of MSMEs. “Digitization mainstreaming concerns 65 million MSMEs with a 61% contribution, and most of them also involve women,” Coordinating Minister Airlangga said in an online press release regarding the Summit series. of the G20 in Rome, which was watched on YouTube by the Presidential Secretariat. canal, from Jakarta, Sunday.

