Narendra Modi to launch key India-led initiative to boost infrastructure in small island countries

An Indian event to launch a new initiative to make critical infrastructure in small island states resilient to climate change-induced disasters is expected to be one of the biggest events of COP26 in Glasgow.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference kicked off in the Scottish city on Sunday. The conference, which will see the participation of leaders from countries around the world, will continue until November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch IRIS, or Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, on Tuesday in the presence of leaders from several countries.

Host Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are expected to attend, along with the Prime Ministers of Fiji, Jamaica and Mauritius, countries likely to benefit from the initiative.

The new Small Island States program is part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an Indian initiative announced by Modi to the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

With the Covid-19 pandemic occurring a few months after its launch, very little work has been able to occur at CDRI in the past two years. The launch of IRIS should change this situation and give impetus to the initiative.

Small island states are the most vulnerable to climate change. They suffer the worst impacts. At the same time, each of their infrastructures is extremely critical for them. A larger country, for example, may have five or 10 airports. So if one or two are damaged by climate disasters, the country can still run its business by diverting its operations elsewhere, said Kamal Kishore, a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, which co-chairs the New Delhi-based CDRI executive board. . .

But many small island states have only one airstrip. If this is damaged, the country loses connectivity with the rest of the world, Kishore said. It is therefore vital that these infrastructures in these countries are protected against the vagaries of nature. They must be weatherproof. It is great that the work of the CDRI begins with the small island states. These states need it most and have been actively involved in the planning of this program.

Kishore said that despite the pandemic, the CDRI has not been idle for the past two years. In fact, we have worked closely with Odisha to protect its infrastructure, mainly power plants and transmission lines, against cyclones. It is in part because of this work that the restoration of electricity after the recent cyclone was much faster, he said.

The IRIS launch event is scheduled for the second day of Modis’ visit to COP26. On the first day, Modi will address the COP in the afternoon.

More than 100 other heads of state and government are attending the climate meeting. Among the notable absentees are Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CDRI was launched as a global partnership to promote resilience in all critical infrastructure around the world. So far, 25 other countries including Germany, Italy, Japan, Australia and the United States have joined this coalition.

The CDRI is India’s second international collaboration in the field of climate change, the other being the International Solar Alliance which has now evolved into the status of a treaty-based intergovernmental organization.

CDRI hopes to become a knowledge network through which member countries can learn from each other and adopt best practices in developing climate resilient infrastructure. The CDRI itself does not aim to create infrastructures, nor to play the role of funding agency.

major weather events such as major storms triggered by climate change can damage critical infrastructure such as airports or power supplies and effectively sever their links with the rest of the world.