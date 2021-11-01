The video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to her husband Donald Trump at the World Series game





Melania and Donald Trump Elsa / Getty Images

Melania Trump attended a World Series baseball game on Saturday with her husband Donald.

Cameras captured the moment she went from smiling with her husband to turning away and rolling her eyes.

Twitter also seized the moment and started discussing it on the platform.

Melania Trump strikes again.

On Saturday, the former First Lady attended a World Series baseball game alongside her husband Donald Trump and, as the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros, Melania, at one point, was seen smiling alongside the former president before, in a split second, turned away, dropping her smiling and rolling his eyes.

People took to Twitter to discuss the moment as another example of Melania showing apparent disinterest in her husband. She has been seen slapping her husband’s hand, snatching his hand from his and walking away from him during photo ops. Saturday, of course, was no different.

“Who else has the feeling that Melania can’t stand the sight of her husband,” tweeted former Obama campaign chairman Jon Cooper.

“Melania despises him as much as decent people,” said author John Pavlovitz.

Another said her performance came just in time for Halloween. His “costume tonight is” loving wife who is not fed up with this rotting corpse. Perfect fit, ”wrote author Majid M Padellan.

This is his first public appearance since April, reports the Daily Mail. The couple moved to Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year after Trump lost his presidential bid for re-election to Joe Biden. Donald Trump recently launched a new social media app and the possibility of a 2024 presidential election is still in the cards.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Melania was “bitter and cold” towards her husband, while also being “happy and relaxed” in life after the White House. She is often seen at the spa, sometimes even twice a day, Insider previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

