Imran praising Saudi budget support





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan declared Saudi Arabia to be Pakistan’s all-weather friend, effusively thanking the Gulf country for its generous $ 3 billion budget support, adding that Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030 and vision of “Naya Pakistan” have several similarities and complementary fundamentals that can lead to mutual growth and corresponding opportunities for both nations in the future.

“I have to say that there are important complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and the Saudi Vision 2030. Both emphasize economic opportunities and diversity, national growth, modernization and development and trade links and connectivity, ”the Prime Minister said. in an interview with Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh published on Sunday.

The prime minister said Pakistan could provide manpower; both skilled and semi-skilled in addition to sharing expertise in other sectors such as IT, infrastructure development and agriculture.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed long-standing brotherly relations, deeply rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The two countries supported each other through thick and thin, regardless of the change in direction.

“We have never had the reason to reposition our relations with Saudi Arabia as a result of regional or international developments – in the past as in contemporary times. Relations between the two countries have withstood the test of time, ”he remarked.

Imran Khan said the two countries have had a special bond for seven decades now. “We now sincerely wish to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are now working to consolidate the historical gains by exploring new unconventional areas of cooperation. We want our trade relations and our investment cooperation to be commensurate with excellent political relations, ”he said.

Read more: PM Imran thanks Saudi Crown Prince for $ 3 billion deposit

The prime minister said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia that he had the opportunity to attend the first Saudi-Pakistani Investment Forum where he stressed the importance of involving the private sectors and of companies from both countries to realize the untapped potential in the areas of commerce. , business and investment.

“I am confident that the Investment Forum will usher in a new dynamism in our investment cooperation.” To a question, he praised the Saudi leadership for introducing reforms in various sectors as part of Vision 2030.

Regarding the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Climate Change Summit, he said it clearly demonstrates the Saudi leadership’s commitment to take concrete action to effectively address the challenge of climate change. “Green Saudi Initiative” and “Green Middle East Initiative” are remarkable initiatives for the preservation of nature and climate not only in Saudi Arabia but throughout the region.

The threat that climate change poses to this planet is real and it is high time to take concerted action in the right direction, he added. He said Pakistan has also worked on similar projects, including Clean and Green Pakistan and 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

“We believe that our priorities and goals converge in this regard and therefore we can learn from each other and extend our mutual support to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he commented.

Regarding the role Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could play for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the prime minister said that as an important member state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Saudi Arabia has always played a major role in unifying Muslim countries and highlighting problems. afflicts the Muslim world.

He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is home to the two holy mosques and therefore has a natural leadership role to play for the Muslim Ummah and that Pakistan will be at the forefront to collaborate in the effort.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s financial support, Imran Khan said, “I am extremely grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the recent announcement to deposit US $ 3 billion and fund US $ 1.2 billion in proceeds. petroleum tankers refined during the year. This generous budget support will help Pakistan manage its balance of payments amid rising global commodity prices. “

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have had a long-standing brotherly relationship and that Saudi Arabia has always given Pakistan generous support in its difficult times. “The latest generous gesture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms the all-weather friendship between the two states,” added the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2327194/imran-effusive-in-his-praise-for-saudi-budgetary-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos