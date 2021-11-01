Trump steps up Jan 6 cover-up as political comeback shifts into high gear





The continued influence of the twice-impeached 45th president on politics, popular culture and national life is expanding on several fronts and does not appear to be weakened by his ban on social media platforms. His behavior mirrors the conduct he exhibited during his tenure: a compelling desire to avoid responsibility, a challenge to the American system of checks and balances, a willingness to exploit racial and cultural divisions. , and an eye for a political opening that could stimulate his. profile, like an apparent tele-gathering on the eve of the Virginia gubernatorial election. The high-stakes election in a state that Trump lost by 10 points last year will be closely watched as an indicator of the political environment as the 2022 midterm approaches. A list of documents just revealed that Trump wants to prevent the Special House Committee from investigating Jan. 6 from seeing – and which President Joe Biden has refused to assert executive privilege on – in itself offers a dark and suggestive picture of Trump’s activities leading to the mob attack by his supporters on the United States Capitol.

If the committee gets its hands on call logs, memos from senior White House staff, and then president’s calendar entries, it will be able to create a much more complete picture than what it is already known about the extent to which Trump directed events, the depth of his effort to steal the election from Biden and the little he did to stop the January 6 riot once it began. .

“In 2021, for the first time since the civil war, the Nation has not experienced a peaceful transfer of power,” wrote the House committee. “The select committee reasonably concluded that it needed the documents of the then president who helped instigate the collapse of the rule of law. … It is difficult to imagine a more critical subject for the investigation. of Congress. “

As Trump perpetually tries to escape the consequences of his actions, his latest obstruction campaign is closely tied to his growing political activity in the run-up to the midterm elections and a possible 2024 presidential campaign. committee were to produce a damning report on Trump’s conduct, it would constitute a powerful public record of an attempt by a former president to destroy America’s democratic legacy as he apparently seeks the job again. There is every reason to believe that in a new term in the White House, and feeling validated, Trump would pose an even greater threat to democratic governance.

Hide the truth of January 6

The efforts Trump is prepared to make to prevent Americans from learning the full truth about the Capitol Hill insurgency were revealed in court records late Friday night and early Saturday. The National Archives first revealed details in an affidavit about the treasure trove of documents Trump wants to keep secret.

Among the 700 pages of documents are handwritten notes from Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, call logs from then President and then Vice President Mike Pence, and records of visitors to the White House.

In Meadows’ documents alone, there are three handwritten notes on the events of January 6 and two pages listing briefings and phone calls about the Electoral College certification, the archivist said.

The documents could also shed new light on the role of Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who drafted a six-step plan for how Pence could have certified the election in favor of Trump, rather than the legitimate winner on the 6th. January.

Eastman proposed that Pence reject votes from a sufficient number of states Biden won so that the presidential election is decided by the House, where each state gets one vote and Republicans control more delegations from State.

Eastman said on former White House official Steve Bannon’s radio show in January that Pence could be successful if he had the “courage and backbone” to do so, according to comments uncovered by KFile of CNN. CNN reported last week that the Jan.6 committee will subpoena Eastman if he does not cooperate. The conservative lawyer’s plan, which has been mocked by many academics but appears to have been taken seriously by Trump, prompted some members of the Jan. 6 committee to draft new legislation to prevent such plans from happening. to come up. The proposal could offer more specific instructions on when Congress can overturn a state’s voters list and more clearly define the role the vice president plays in the vote count, CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Pamela Brown reported. . Drafting legislation would also give the committee a “legislative objective,” which could potentially strengthen its case – both against Trump’s broad assertions about executive privilege and against Bannon, who has previously been cited for criminal contempt of Congress. for ignoring a subpoena and could be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

“It’s just me and Liz Cheney”

The concept of executive privilege is intended to provide presidents with a guarantee that they can receive confidential advice on state matters from senior officials. However, Trump appears to be using doctrine to conceal details of his own role in the coup attempt, so the claim that he seeks to protect the presidential office itself rings rather hollow. But even if the House select committee drafts a bill, its prospects are uncertain. He could potentially pass the Democratic-led House, but his chances of surviving a likely GOP obstruction in the Senate – where only seven Republican senators voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial on Jan.6 – appear slim.

Such GOP appeasement of Trump’s autocratic instincts was cited Sunday by Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger – a rare Republican critic of Trump and one of the two Republicans on the Jan.6 committee – as one of the reasons for which he decided not to stand for re-election.

“You finally realize that it’s basically me, Liz Cheney, and a few others who are telling the truth, and there are about 190 people in the Republican Party who aren’t going to say a word,” Kinzinger said on “This Week” from ABC.

“And there is a Republican caucus leader who kisses Donald Trump all he can,” Kinzinger said, referring to parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who anchored his party’s hopes of winning back the House. next year and become president, on Trump. .

Trump’s influence is everywhere

The latest developments in the Jan. 6 inquiry weren’t the only indicators of the weekend of Trump’s grip on his party and the influence his tumultuous time in the Oval Office still has on the country.

He apparently plans to enter the Virginia governor’s race on Monday with a rally on behalf of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who has led a well-organized campaign that almost ignores the ex-president while sending out cultural and racial messages. coded to its supporters. Youngkin hopes to make gains in the critical suburban areas around Washington, DC, where Trump is held with contempt. Trump’s move appears to be a bare attempt to claim credit if Youngkin wins a neck-and-neck race in a state where Biden has beaten the ex-president. But it just might give Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe – who has had limited success in portraying his rival as a Trump clone – a boost on the eve of the election.

“Trump wants to win here so he can announce his presidential candidacy for 2024. That’s what this election is about,” McAuliffe told supporters on Sunday. If McAuliffe – who served a previous term as governor – wins a victory on Tuesday, that could suggest that Trump remains a drag on swing state GOP candidates, even out of office. But Trump will likely use a Youngkin victory to bolster his false claims that the vote count in last year’s election was falsified and that he really won in states he easily lost.

In a further sign that his return to frontline politics is gaining momentum, Trump showed up in Atlanta on Saturday night for Game 4 of the World Series and, with the former first lady by his side, relished participating in the controversial “Tomahawk chop” – a song and gesture that is a long-standing tradition at the Braves games, but which has also been criticized as racist and offensive to Native Americans. Trump’s visit, alongside his personally recruited Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, underscored his willingness to embrace politically incorrect causes to send cultural signals to his grassroots – a technique that is central to his political appeal. .

His visit to the state also recalled some of his most notorious efforts to steal the 2020 election, including his Jan. 2 appeal to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who revealed on Sunday that he felt threatened by Trump’s pressure to come up with votes that would reverse his small loss in the state to Biden.

“And so you go through every rabbit trail, none of it has ever been substantiated by the facts. And so I was never worried about it from the point of view of it, but I heard the threat that it was doing, “Raffensperger told NBC’s” Meet the Press “Sunday.

The ex-president’s influence has also hovered over the G20 summit in Europe as foreign countries wonder how long Biden’s “America is Back” mantra will last if Trump runs for president in 2024. The current president warned on Sunday that the world “continues to suffer from very bad decisions made by President Trump to withdraw from” the Iran nuclear deal. Biden has struggled to bring the Islamic Republic back to the negotiating table and the United States now appears to be on the brink of another serious escalation with Tehran.

