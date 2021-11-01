Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control
















The case is linked to properties belonging to the Godawan group which took out a loan of Rs 24 crore from SBI in 2008 to build a hotel.

Former SBI chief Pratip Chaudhuri arrested in loan scam case


New trends

Elon Musk is ROFL as Snowden whistleblower calls Shiba Inu




namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi509.307.151.42
Indiabulls Hsg219.402.601.2
ntpc133.200.550.41
Rec.149.550.900.61

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting