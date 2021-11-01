McAuliffe backtracks days before election, says governor’s race ‘not about Trump’: ‘significant change’





Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe appeared to change his mind about the role former President Trump played in the gubernatorial race, telling reporters over the weekend that he didn’t was acting “not Trump,” despite the mention of Trump’s name for months before election day.

The Democrat made the “not about Trump” comment at an event in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, mentioned Trump several times along the way, as media watchers have pointed out. For example, he has regularly accused Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin of being an “aspiring Trump,” linking him to 45 both on the campaign trail and in the media. The McAuliffe campaign ads on Youngkin also remind voters that Youngkin once said Trump was a big part of his running for governor.

Campaign signs for Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin stand together on the last day of the early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Va. On October 30, 2021. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

McAuliffe’s comparisons with Trump also caught the attention of CNN’s Dana Bash, who in a recent interview joked to the Democrat that she would take a sip whenever he mentioned the former president’s name.

“You mentioned Donald Trump. I’m glad I have two cups here so I can keep drinking when you mention Donald Trump’s name,” Bash joked.

Christian Martinez, Youngkin’s director of rapid response, used the clip to reiterate the campaign’s point that McAuliffe “is only talking about one Donald Trump thing.”

Virginia Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe punches former US President Barack Obama during his campaign rally in Richmond, Va. On October 23, 2021 (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

A recent Fox News poll showed Youngkin topped McAuliffe with 53% of the vote versus 45% for McAuliffe. Several experts noted that his flashback to Trump suggested a bit of desperation and was not a good sign for his campaign. Analysts have suggested that the issue of education may have played a significant role in these figures. Parents in Virginia confronted their local school boards to voice concerns about progressive education programs, but McAuliffe told them during a debate they shouldn’t have a say in educators’ lesson plans . The Youngkin campaign quickly used this phrase in campaign ads.

In the Fox News poll, 52% of those polled said they trust Youngkin more when it comes to education, compared to 44% for McAuliffe.

MCAULIFFE COMES WHEN ASKED ABOUT PANIC CAMPAIGN, EFFORTS TO LINK YOUNGKIN TO TRUMP: REPORT

“Biden literally said Trump’s name 24 times in a speech with McAuliffe last week,” observed Fox News contributor Joe Concha. “McAuliffe also mentioned Trump at every stop.”

There are other signs that the McAuliffe campaign is starting to feel the warmth of Youngkin. The Democrat recently received encouragement from former President Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl asked McAuliffe why he needed the assists last week, noting that he was competing in a state where a Republican failed to win a race-wide race. state for 12 years.

“We have Stacey Abrams here, two visits from the president, one visit from former President Obama, one visit from the first lady, one visit from the vice president,” Karl said. “Why all the why do you need all the help? “

