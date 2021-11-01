World leaders meet for COP26 ‘last and best hope’ summit

More than 120 world leaders will meet in Glasgow in a “last and best hope” to tackle the climate crisis and avert a looming global catastrophe.

“It is one minute to midnight and we must act now,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell them, according to excerpts from his speech.

“If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow.”

Observers had hoped that a weekend meeting in Rome of the leaders of the G20 countries, which together emit nearly 80% of global carbon emissions, would give a strong impetus to the Glasgow COP26 summit, which has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

The main G20 economies yesterday pledged to meet the key target of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels – the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

They also agreed to end funding for new coal-fired power plants abroad, those whose emissions have not undergone any screening process, by the end of 2021.

But that did not convince the NGOs, the British Prime Minister or the United Nations.

“While I welcome the G20’s re-engagement for global solutions, I am leaving Rome with my hopes unfulfilled, but at least they are not buried,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose countries are two of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases, did not make it to the summit.

Instead, it was confirmed that the Chinese leader will address the conference in the form of a written statement.

According to the official speakers’ program, Xi’s statement will be posted on the official conference website later today.

Others, like US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend in person.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will deliver Ireland’s national statement at the conference tomorrow.

“We have made progress (at the G20). We have placed ourselves in a reasonable position for the COP in Glasgow, but it is going to be very difficult in the next few days,” Mr Johnson said on Sunday, before warning: “If Glasgow fails, then everything fails. “

The Glasgow rally, which runs through November 12, comes as an accelerated attack of extreme weather events around the world highlights the devastating climate change impacts of 150 years of burning fossil fuels.

The current commitments of the signatories of the Paris agreement – if they were respected – would still lead to a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the UN.

COP26 marks the “last and best hope of keeping 1.5 ° C within reach,” summit chairman Alok Sharma said as he opened the meeting yesterday.

“If we act now and act together, we can protect our precious planet,” he said.

Climate groups have expressed disappointment at the statement released at the end of the G20 summit.

“These so-called leaders have to do better. They have another chance: start tomorrow, ”said Namrata Chowdhary of the NGO 350.org.

While China, by far the world’s biggest carbon polluter, has just submitted its revised climate plan to the UN, which reiterates a long-standing target of peaking emissions by 2030, India is now at the center of expectations.

India has yet to submit a revised “Nationally Determined Contribution”, but if Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces new efforts to reduce emissions in his speech, it could put more pressure on China and others, said Alden Meyer, senior partner at Climate and Energy Think. E3G tank.

“If he has enough confidence in the financial and technological assistance from Europe, the United States, Japan and others, he could signal that India is willing to update its NDC,” said Mr. Meyer.

Another pressing problem is the inability of rich countries to shell out € 85 billion a year from 2020 to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt – a commitment first made in 2009.

This objective has been postponed to 2023, exacerbating the crisis of confidence between the North, responsible for global warming, and the South, victim of its effects.

“Climate finance is not charity. It is a question of justice,” said Lia Nicholson, on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States Vulnerable to Climate Change, also denouncing the refusal of large economies of abandon coal.

The predictions of the UN Climate Panel of Experts (IPCC) that the 1.5 ° C increase threshold could be reached 10 years earlier than expected, around 2030, are “terrifying”, he said. she said, especially for those on the front lines of the climate crisis who are already suffering the consequences in a world that has warmed by around 1.1 ° C.

Even so, it seems that some are not afraid, or worse, that they are indifferent, she said.

