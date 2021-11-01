Boris Johnson tells leaders ‘it’s one minute to midnight and we must act now’ as COP26 summit begins

BORIS Johnson is today warning the world that it is one to midnight and we must act now in the battle against climate change, but we have been snubbed by the biggest polluters on the planet.

The Prime Minister launches a historic bid to reduce the world’s toxic carbon emissions with thousands of the world’s most powerful politicians and diplomats arriving in Glasgow for the historic COP26 summit.

But in a grim warning at a press conference at the G20 in Rome last night, the prime minister said; If Glasgow fails, then everything fails.

He said: If we do not act now, the Paris Agreement will be seen in the future, not as the time when humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but as the time when we faltered and we are diverted.

The prime minister told world leaders that their pledges on climate change are starting to look frankly empty as the battle to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C hangs in the balance.

He added: There are no compelling excuses for our procrastination.

But the leaders of some of the world’s biggest polluters, including Russia and China, send delegations only on their behalf.

And on the eve of a summit, the G20 significantly watered down initial plans to commit the world to Net Zero by 2050 and phase out coal.

Without the support of Russia and China, hopes of halting the warming to 1.5 ° C should be dashed.

Britain will lead the charge to prevent global warming from causing famine and flooding by pledging $ 1 billion in additional aid, the Prime Minister will say.

Boris, who is expecting a baby this winter with his wife Carrie, will warn strongly that it will be too late for our children if they delay any longer.

Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel are among the global crowd descending on Scotland’s second largest city for the mass green rally.

But initial pledges to refrain from building new coal-fired power generation capacity in the 2030s have been ripped off and replaced with bland language.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on their way to Glasgow were forced to abandon their plans or board polluting planes as tornadoes descended on Britain and destroyed large stretches of train lines.

In his stark message at the opening of the historic gathering, Boris will say: Mankind has long passed the clock of climate change. It is one minute to midnight and we must act now.

He will add: We must move from talks, debates and discussions to concerted and concrete action on coal, cars, money and trees.

No more hopes, goals and aspirations, as precious as they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.

In a sobering assessment for Rome, he said the odds of success in Scotland are still around six in ten.

Britain is launching a two-week charm offensive in an attempt to coax and cajole world leaders into taking action on climate change.

The Royal Family are hosting a glitzy reception for politicians in Glasgow tonight, with Kate and William and Charles and Camilla all enlisted to work their magic on politicians.

And the Queen will deliver a video message urging the world to act after her medics ordered her to stay home and rest.

The monuments of three British cities have been illuminated with powerful messages for world leaders. Tolbooth Steeple in Glasgow, the Arndale Center in Manchester and St Paul’s Cathedral in London were lit with slogans such as It’s never too late to act and I’m afraid for my children’s future, submitted by the public .

A glacier in Antarctica has been officially named after Glasgow to mark its welcome to Cop26.

