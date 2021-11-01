Politics
Boris Johnson tells leaders ‘it’s one minute to midnight and we must act now’ as COP26 summit begins
BORIS Johnson is today warning the world that it is one to midnight and we must act now in the battle against climate change, but we have been snubbed by the biggest polluters on the planet.
The Prime Minister launches a historic bid to reduce the world’s toxic carbon emissions with thousands of the world’s most powerful politicians and diplomats arriving in Glasgow for the historic COP26 summit.
But in a grim warning at a press conference at the G20 in Rome last night, the prime minister said; If Glasgow fails, then everything fails.
He said: If we do not act now, the Paris Agreement will be seen in the future, not as the time when humanity opened its eyes to the problem, but as the time when we faltered and we are diverted.
The prime minister told world leaders that their pledges on climate change are starting to look frankly empty as the battle to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C hangs in the balance.
He added: There are no compelling excuses for our procrastination.
But the leaders of some of the world’s biggest polluters, including Russia and China, send delegations only on their behalf.
And on the eve of a summit, the G20 significantly watered down initial plans to commit the world to Net Zero by 2050 and phase out coal.
Without the support of Russia and China, hopes of halting the warming to 1.5 ° C should be dashed.
Britain will lead the charge to prevent global warming from causing famine and flooding by pledging $ 1 billion in additional aid, the Prime Minister will say.
Boris, who is expecting a baby this winter with his wife Carrie, will warn strongly that it will be too late for our children if they delay any longer.
Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel are among the global crowd descending on Scotland’s second largest city for the mass green rally.
But initial pledges to refrain from building new coal-fired power generation capacity in the 2030s have been ripped off and replaced with bland language.
Meanwhile, thousands of people on their way to Glasgow were forced to abandon their plans or board polluting planes as tornadoes descended on Britain and destroyed large stretches of train lines.
In his stark message at the opening of the historic gathering, Boris will say: Mankind has long passed the clock of climate change. It is one minute to midnight and we must act now.
He will add: We must move from talks, debates and discussions to concerted and concrete action on coal, cars, money and trees.
No more hopes, goals and aspirations, as precious as they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change.
In a sobering assessment for Rome, he said the odds of success in Scotland are still around six in ten.
Britain is launching a two-week charm offensive in an attempt to coax and cajole world leaders into taking action on climate change.
The Royal Family are hosting a glitzy reception for politicians in Glasgow tonight, with Kate and William and Charles and Camilla all enlisted to work their magic on politicians.
And the Queen will deliver a video message urging the world to act after her medics ordered her to stay home and rest.
The monuments of three British cities have been illuminated with powerful messages for world leaders. Tolbooth Steeple in Glasgow, the Arndale Center in Manchester and St Paul’s Cathedral in London were lit with slogans such as It’s never too late to act and I’m afraid for my children’s future, submitted by the public .
A glacier in Antarctica has been officially named after Glasgow to mark its welcome to Cop26.
Join the Sun’s green team
THE Sun is now encouraging its army of readers to make at least one lifestyle change to slow the advance of climate change.
Anyone can get involved.
We’ve teamed up with the global Count Us In campaign to calculate how much carbon you’ll save by giving up your old ways.
Remember that even small changes help.
Find a stage that’s right for you and your family. Continue like this for at least two months and see how you do. It could become a habit.
When you’re ready, try another step. All of this will contribute to change. Well, go ahead together.
Visit thesun.co.uk/pledge and commit to one or more lifestyle changes.
It could save you money and all your actions will go towards a global goal of getting a billion people to make change.
1.Eat more plants – Spending a day without meat brings the same carbon savings as not driving for a month.
2.Reduce food waste – The average British family throws away 700 food a year.
3.Turn down the heating – With soaring energy prices, it will save you money.
4.Insulate your home – Stop heating the sky with heat escaping through your roof.
5. Repair and reuse – We are giving up the equivalent of 250 t-shirts per year.
6. Walk or cycle one extra trip per day – gasoline-powered cars emit twice as much pollution in their first five minutes of use, so even short trips add to climate change.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/3971690/boris-johnson-act-now-cop26/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]