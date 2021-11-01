Pictures show Melania fed up with Donald Trump in World Series baseball game





Melania Trump and her relationship with husband Donald came under scrutiny again after footage of the couple at a World Series game over the weekend was released on social media.

The former first lady and former president attended a World Series baseball game on Saturday, where the couple watched the Atlanta Braves play against the Houston Astros.

A clip of the couple at the game, however, has caught the attention of Twitter users, who believe it’s another example of Melania appearing somewhat disinterested in her husband. Look above.

READ MORE: Brides-to-be forced to pay for $ 14,000 cake

In the seconds-long clip, Melania is seen smiling alongside Trump, but quickly turning away and rolling her eyes as her smile crumbles.

The former model has previously been reported as “despising” her husband and, following Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, has been “unleashed” in a campaign to publicly embarrass her husband.

Melania has also been seen slapping Trump’s hand in the face, tearing his hand off and walking away from Trump during photo ops.

Twitter users were quick to point out the moment and speculate on the Trumps relationship.

READ MORE: Simon O’Donnell’s Melbourne Cup Fitness Guide with Tips, Jockeys & Odds

“Who else feels that Melania can’t stand the sight of her husband,” wrote Jon Cooper, former Obama campaign chairman.

Author John Pavlovitz tweeted: “Melania despises him as much as honest people.”

Another user shed light on the situation that arose over the Halloween weekend.

READ MORE: Meghan has ‘skeletons in the closet’ coming out soon, author warns

“Melania’s Halloween costume tonight is ‘a loving wife who’s not fed up with this rotting corpse,’” author Majid M Padellan tweeted. “Perfect fit.”

The Trumps were faced with the fallout from former White House aide Stephanie Grisham’s revealer, I’ll answer your questions now: What I saw at Trump’s White House, where she included information about her time with the Trumps that Trump wouldn’t have done wants his wife to know.

Other allegations include allegations about the icy nature of Melania’s relationship with Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and Trump’s “terrifying” temper.

Both Melania and Donald Trump have flatly denied all of Grisham’s claims.

For a daily dose of 9Honey, subscribe to our newsletter here.

Melania Trump’s multi-million dollar jewelry collection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://honey.nine.com.au/latest/melania-trump-turns-away-rolls-eyes-donald-trump-world-series/14ee5f94-994c-479a-995e-cb1b5c82f276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos