PM Modi meets Pope Francis and invites him to visit India – Eurasia Review





His Holiness Pope Francis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private audience at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on Saturday, October 30, 2021. It was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. In June 2000, the late Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Vatican for the last time and met the then Pope, His Holiness John Paul II. India and the Holy See enjoy friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia. At Saturday’s meeting, the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change. Prime Minister Modi briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India in the fight against climate change as well as India’s success in administering one billion doses of vaccination against Covid-19. His Holiness appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to His Holiness Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was gladly accepted. Prime Minister Modi also met with the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

