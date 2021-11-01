President Joko Widodo arrives in Glasgow to attend COP26 summit





GLASGOW, investor.id – After a flight of less than three hours, the Garuda Indonesia plane carrying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage touched down at Glasgow Prestwick International Airport in Glasgow, Scotland, UK on Sunday (31 / 10/2021) around 9 p.m. : 40 local time. At the foot of the plane, President Jokowi was greeted by the Indonesian Ambassador to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Desra Believe, Defense Attaché for the Republic of Indonesia in the United Kingdom, Colonel Czi Ranon Sugiman and representatives of the local government. President Jokowi went straight to a series of vehicles that had been prepared and then headed for the hotel where he was staying overnight in Glasgow. Upon arrival at the hotel, President Jokowi was greeted by Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya, officials from the Indonesian Embassy in London and the hotel’s general manager. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued his overseas working trip to Glasgow, Scotland. The president and his entourage departed from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday October 31, 2021. Photo: BPMI Setpres Presence of President Jokowi in Glasgow to attend the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit, which will take place on November 1 and 2, 2021. The summit chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring together 121 heads of state / heads of government. President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia’s position on the issue of climate change is very consistent, where Indonesia will continue to work hard to fulfill the commitments that have been made. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued his overseas working trip to Glasgow, Scotland. The President and his entourage departed from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday October 31, 2021. Photo: BPMI Setpres “We do not want to get involved in rhetoric that we cannot carry out,” the president explained in his statement at Soekarno-Hatta airport, Tangerang, Banten, last Friday, October 29, 2021. During his visit to the UK, the head of state will also hold a business meeting with business leaders who have invested and some will expand their investments in Indonesia, as well as a number of bilateral meetings. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, and President Jokowi also accompanied the flight to Glasgow. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continued his overseas working trip to Glasgow, Scotland. The President and his entourage departed from Fiumicino International Airport in Rome at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Sunday October 31, 2021. Photo: BPMI Setpres Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

