Biden’s approval ratings slide to 42%, lowest for all first-term presidents except Trump





AUSTIN (KXAN / NBC News) The latest national poll from NBC News reveals that a majority of Americans currently disapprove of President Joe Bidens’ professional performance just nine months after taking office.

The poll shows that 42% of adults say they approve of Bidens’ overall post as president, a drop of seven points since August. That’s compared to 54% who say they disapprove of the work of presidents, which is up six points since August.

Fifty percent of Americans give Biden low marks for the overall competence and unity of the country, while 60% also negatively view Bidens’ stewardship of the economy.

Compared with August, the president is down seven points, with just 40% of Americans approving of the way he has handled the economy and 51% approving of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey finds that seven in ten adults, nearly half of whom are Democrats, believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction.

When asked about the country’s future, only 41% of those polled say the best years in the Americas are ahead, while 53% say the opposite.

Bidens’ low ranking also affected his party: Democrats are now behind Republicans on issues such as managing the economy, inflation and immigration. They have also lost ground on issues like education and the coronavirus.

Bidens’ approval rating in this poll is lower than any other modern freshman president at a similar time according to historical Gallup data, with the exception of Donald Trump (whose approval averaged 37 % in fall 2017).

So far, it has been a tough year for the first-year president, with an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, the fallout from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, rising inflation and a number of jobs. disappointing.

Despite the pessimism, the survey shows signs of optimism regarding the coronavirus and the economy.

Fifty-six percent of those polled believe the worst is over when it comes to the pandemic. That number has increased by 18 points since August, when the delta variant spread across the country.

Economically, 30% of Americans say they are progressing in their finances, while 45% say they are stagnant. This is compared to 24% who say they slip or fall behind.

Around 2022

The 2022 midterm elections will take place in a year. Forty-six percent of registered voters say they prefer a Democrat-controlled Congress, while 45 percent say they want Republicans in charge. This statistic remains unchanged from August.

When considering which party handles particular issues best, Republicans hold double-digit advantages on issues such as border security (by 27 points), inflation (24 points), crime (22 points) , national security (21 points), the economy (18 points), and being efficient and getting things done (13 points).

In contrast, Democrats are leading on issues like abortion (10 points), coronavirus (12 points) and climate change (24 points). These numbers are lower than they were in the 2020 election.

