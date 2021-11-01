Indonesia wants G20 to be an example to overcome climate change





Jokowi said the G20 must be the catalyst for green recovery. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the management of climate change and the environment, can only be done by working together in concrete actions, without blaming each other. This statement was made by the president Jokowi talking at the top G20 session II with the theme of climate change, energy and the environment in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, Sunday (31/10). “Indonesia wants the G20 to lead by example, Indonesia wants the G20 to lead the world, working together to fight climate change and manage the environment sustainably with concrete actions,” he said. -he declares. President Jokowi in a press release from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat on Sunday (10/31). Jokowi said the G20 must be the catalyst for green recovery and ensure that no one is left behind. According to him, the management of climate change must be placed in the broad framework of sustainable development. In fact, the management of climate change must progress along with the management of various other global challenges such as poverty reduction and achievement of SDG targets. “I understand that as the owner of the world’s largest rainforests, Indonesia has strategic significance in the fight against climate change. We use this strategic position to contribute. Deforestation in Indonesia can be pushed to the lowest point in the last 20 years. Indonesia rehabilitated 3 million hectares of critical land in 2010-2019, “said the head of state. On the occasion, the president said that Indonesia has targeted Net Sink Carbon for the land and forestry sector by 2030 and “Net Zero” by 2060 or earlier. The _Net Zero_ zone has started to develop with in particular the construction of the green industrial park in North Kalimantan covering an area of ​​13,200 hectares, which uses renewable energies and produces green product. “Good governance at the global level for the implementation carbon pricing urgent need to comply with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and provide incentives for private participation taking into account the capacities and conditions of each country. Currently, Indonesia is in the process of finalizing carbon pricing regulations to support the achievement of the NDC target commitments, ”he said. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly some time ago, the President also recalled the importance of empowering developing countries to make energy transitions and encourage technological innovation to build a sustainable global economy. He therefore wishes to pay close attention to the technologies that the G20 countries can offer to developing countries in the energy transition. He also said that during Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 forum, there will be a platform that we can offer through global partnerships and international financial support for the energy transition. “We must ensure that the transition to new and renewable energies goes hand in hand with the principles of energy security, accessibility and affordability“said Jokowi. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi were also present to accompany President Jokowi to the event. Read also : BMKG: watch out for extreme weather conditions next week

