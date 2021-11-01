If Glasgow Fails, Everything Fails: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | World news





A crucial UN climate summit opened on Sunday amid papal calls for prayer and demands from activists for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by nearly 200 countries aimed at speeding up response global warming. While UN officials condemned the climate summit when it officially opened in Glasgow, leaders of the world’s major economies at the end of their own separate talks in Italy pledged to reduce pollution from burning the coal and other fossil fuels. But the deal was vague and was not the major push some hoped to give momentum to the climate summit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said promises made in the landmark Paris climate deal start to look frankly hollow six years later. Johnson struck a dark note on Sunday at the end of a Group of 20 summit in Rome. If we do not act now, the Paris agreement will be seen in the future not when humanity has opened our eyes to the problem, but when we have stepped back and looked away, said the British leader. The 2015 Paris Agreements aim to keep the rise well below 2 degrees Celsius and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Britain had hoped for a rebound from the G20 ahead of the United Nations climate change conference. But Johnson said the group of major economies needed to go much further. If Glasgow fails, then everything fails, he said. Heads of government face two choices at the climate summit, said Patricia Espinosa, head of the United Nations climate office, at the opening of the summit: they can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse and help communities and countries survive what is becoming a hotter and harsher world, Espinosa said. . Or we accept that humanity faces a bleak future on this planet. It is for these reasons and more that we need to make progress here in Glasgow, said Espinosa. We have to make it a success. As the opening ceremony in Glasgow officially kicked off the talks, known as COP26, the most anticipated launch will take place on Monday, when leaders from around the world meet to showcase their countries’ efforts to reduce emissions. greenhouse gases and cope with the increasing damage caused by the climate. cash. The leaders of three of the world’s biggest climate polluters – China, Russia and Brazil were not due to attend the summit, although senior officials from those countries were scheduled to attend. For US President Joe Biden, whose country is the world’s worst climate polluter after China, the summit comes at a time when division within his own Democratic Party is forcing him to scale back his ambitious climate efforts. On Vatican Sunday, Pope Francis urged the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square: Pray that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor will be heard by the summit participants. Negotiators will push nations to step up efforts to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 ° C this century compared to pre-industrial times. The climate summit remains our last and best hope of keeping 1.5 within reach, said Alok Sharma, the UK government minister chairing the climate talks.

