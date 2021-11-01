Indonesia wants G20 to be an example to overcome climate change





Managing climate change and the environment can only happen by working together in real actions, without blaming each other. This statement was made by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his address to Session II of the G20 Summit on the theme of climate change, energy and the environment in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy , Sunday 10/31/2021. Indonesia wants the G20 to lead by example, Indonesia wants the G20 to lead the world, working together to tackle climate change and manage the environment sustainably with concrete actions, said President Jokowi . The President added that the G20 must be the catalyst for green recovery and ensure that no one is left behind. The management of climate change must be placed in the broad framework of sustainable development, said the president. In fact, the president said, the management of climate change must move forward along with the management of various other global challenges such as poverty reduction and achievement of the SDGs goals. I understand, as one of the owners of the largest rainforests in the world, Indonesia has strategic significance in the fight against climate change. We use this strategic position to contribute. Deforestation in Indonesia can be reduced to its lowest point in the past 20 years. Indonesia rehabilitated 3 million hectares critical earth in 2010-2019, said President Jokowi. On this occasion, the President said that Indonesia had targeted Carbon Net Sink for the land and forest sector by 2030 and Net zero in 2060 or before. Zoned Net zero began to be developed with in particular the construction of the Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan covering an area of ​​13,200 hectares, which uses new renewable energies and produces green product. Good governance at the global level for the implementation carbon pricing urgent need to comply with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and provide incentives for private participation taking into account the capacities and conditions of each country. Currently, Indonesia is in the process of finalizing the regulations concerning carbon pricing to support the achievement of the NDC’s target commitments, President Jokowi said. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly some time ago, the President reiterated the importance of empowering developing countries to make energy transitions and encourage technological innovation to build a sustainable global economy. “I want to pay close attention to the technologies that the G20 countries can offer to developing countries in the energy transition,” said President Jokowi. The president also said that during Indonesia’s chairmanship of the G20 forum, the president hopes that there will be a platform that can be offered through global partnerships and international financial support for the energy transition. We must ensure that the transition to new and renewable energies goes hand in hand with the principles energy security, accessibility and affordability, said President Jokowi. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi were also present to accompany President Jokowi to the event. (BPMI SETPRES / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-indonesia-ingin-g20-jadi-contoh-atasi-perubahan-iklim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos