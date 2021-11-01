G20 agrees on 1.5 degree climate change target

G20 leaders meeting in Rome on Sunday pledged to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and pledged to act on the use of coal, but failed to meet the target of zero emissions, according to a draft final press release.

The pledges of the Group of 20 major economies, which emit nearly 80% of carbon emissions, are seen as crucial to the success of the landmark UN climate talks to be held in Glasgow over the next fifteen weeks.

According to a draft press release obtained by AFP, whose final version was said by several sources to be released later Sunday, the leaders agreed to honor key commitments made in the 2015 Paris accords.

“Keeping 1.5 degrees within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment from all countries, taking into account the different approaches,” he says.

Diplomats said the language used was harsher than in the Paris agreement, but activist groups called the final declaration “weak” and half-hearted.

According to the statement, leaders of countries such as the United States, China, India, Russia and the EU are calling for clear national plans that “align long-term ambition with short-term goals and medium term, as well as with international cooperation and support ”. .

But experts say meeting the 1.5-degree target means cutting global emissions to almost half by 2030 and to “net-zero” by 2050 – and there is no date. firm in the G20 communiqué, which only talks about achieving the goal of net zero “by or around the middle of the century”.

Executives have agreed to end funding for new coal-fired power plants abroad – those whose emissions have not undergone any screening process – by the end of 2021.

– Lack of ambition –

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace called the final declaration “weak, lacking both ambition and vision”, saying G20 leaders “have failed to meet the moment.”

“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, then world leaders inflated their lines,” said Executive Director Jennifer Morgan.

Friederike Roder, senior director of the anti-poverty group Global Citizen, told AFP that the summit produced “half measures rather than concrete actions.”

However, French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier that it was too early to reverse the success of the Glasgow talks.

Nearly 200 nations gather in the Scottish city, with many leaders in Rome – including US President Joe Biden – traveling there directly.

The Rome summit had to “do their utmost” to ensure Glasgow’s success, but “nothing is ever written before a COP,” Macron told the weekly Journal du Dimanche.

“Let’s not forget that in Paris, in 2015, nothing was decided in advance,” he said.

China – by far the world’s largest carbon polluter – plans to make its economy carbon neutral before 2060, but has resisted pressure to come up with shorter-term targets.

India, meanwhile, argues that if the global target is net zero by 2050, then rich countries should be carbon neutral ten years earlier to allow poorer emerging countries a higher carbon allocation. and more time to develop.

– “Big dream” –

Earlier on Sunday, summit host Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister Prince Charles and Pope Francis all called on G20 leaders – and by extension, the larger group of world leaders meeting in Glasgow – to think big .

Draghi called climate change “the defining challenge of our time”, saying: “Either we act now… or we delay action, pay a much higher price later and risk failure.”

Prince Charles, a committed environmentalist and guest at the summit, also reminded leaders of their “crushing responsibility” to control climate change.

“It is impossible not to hear the desperate voices of the young people who see you, ladies and gentlemen, as the stewards of the planet, holding the sustainability of their future in your hands,” the heir to the British throne told the G20.

Pope Francis then tweeted: “Now is the time to dream big, to rethink our priorities… The time to act, and to act together, is now!

Chinese President Xi Jinping was absent from the meeting, as was Russian Vladimir Putin, although they participated by video link.