Blinken shared concerns over Taiwan with China





ROME (AP) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday as part of the Group of 20 summit. Senior State Department officials described the conversations as frank, constructive and productive, saying Blinken made US concerns clear during the roughly hour-long meeting. Officials insisted on anonymity to discuss the exchanges. One of the goals of the United States is to maintain an open line of communication with China and to hold a virtual meeting later this year between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Wang, while accusing the United States of a sharp deterioration in relations, said he would like to establish regular contacts with Blinken to exchange views on how to deal with the problems. differences between their two countries, to avoid errors of judgment and to explore cooperation. Blinken told the meeting that China has increased tensions over Taiwan and that America is keen to continue its one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. . Over China’s National Day weekend in early October, China sent 149 military planes to southwest Taiwan in attack group formations, forcing Taiwan to jam the planes and activate its missile systems. air defense. Biden alarmed China soon after saying that the United States was firmly committed to helping Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack. When asked at a CNN town hall if the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan, Biden replied: Yes, we have made a commitment to do so. US officials immediately clarified that there had been no change in the US position vis-à-vis Taiwan. Blinken told CNN on Sunday that there was no change in the United States’ long-standing commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself. And we stick to it. He said Bidens’ commitment dates back to his time as a United States Senator. Wang blamed the current leadership in Taiwan for rising tensions, as well as US support for what he called Taiwan’s independence forces, according to the Chinese statement. He called on the United States to pursue a genuine one-China policy instead of a false one, accusing the American side of saying one thing and doing another. China and Taiwan separated in a civil war in 1949. The United States severed formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing. The United States is not openly contesting China’s claim to Taiwan, but has committed itself by law to ensuring that the island can defend itself and to treat all threats against it as matters of serious concern. Blinken noted that the G-20 summit is followed by the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, saying the United States expects China to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as a powerhouse. responsible for the good of the world. Trade issues were not addressed in detail, as much of the conversation remained in the political realm. China’s recent test launch of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile was also not discussed by the two leaders. ___ Associated Price writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed to this report.

