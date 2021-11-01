COP26 2021 Climate Change Conference Day 1: It’s like the fall of the Roman Empire ‘- Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Coliseum in Rome. Inaction on the climate, he warned, could mean that civilization faces a calamity as great as the fall of the Roman Empire. Photo / AP

The Glasgow Climate Crisis Conference has started.

The long-awaited United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland has started.

Overnight, 195 countries set out to do their work. The goal: to determine how, if not possible, to halve global greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade.

They want to do this without destroying national economies and the livelihoods of billions of people. No pressure. It is widely regarded as the most important meeting on the climate crisis to date.

And it’s a crisis. The 10 hottest years on record have all been since 2005. The hottest five have been since 2015. Around the world, heatwaves, floods, droughts, cyclones and forest fires are everywhere. become more frequent and more extreme than at any time in history.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the conference, said on Friday: “When things start to go wrong, they can go wrong with extraordinary speed. You saw it with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid to say it. this is true today. “

Forest fire in Greece, 2020. Photo / AP

Scientists are now warning against approaching tipping points. From melting ice caps to dying rainforests, shifting monsoons to the slowing Gulf Stream, they identified several major climate-related events that could occur this century. The result would be catastrophic for humanity.

It’s not just Greta Thunberg who is sounding the alarm bells. Agencies like the World Bank and the Pentagon have warned that due to the climate crisis, national economies and the livelihoods of billions of people are already at risk.

“Humanity as a whole,” Johnson also said, “are down 5-1 at halftime.”

New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw, who will attend the Glasgow summit, said yesterday: “This decade is decisive for the planet”.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw, who will be attending the Glasgow conference this week. Photo / Robert Kitchin

US climate envoy John Kerry called the conference “the world’s last best hope for recovery.”

The conference is called COP26. This is the 26th time that the “Conference of the Parties” (COP) has met and their first major meeting since COP21 in Paris in 2015. At this meeting, countries agreed to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius higher than in “pre-industrial epochs”: the end of the 19th century. Preferably aim for a limit of 1.5C.

Anything higher than that, scientists from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have warned, and the consequences could be dire. Especially for the poorest countries and coastal areas where most of the world’s population lives.

To limit warming to 1.5 ° C, the world has until 2030 to reduce its emissions by 50% from 2005 levels. Then we need to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050.

The date of 2030 is important because after that there will be so many greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that the targets may become unattainable.

Many countries, led by the world’s second-largest emitter, the United States, have pledged to meet the key targets: 50% this decade and net zero by 2050.

Yesterday New Zealand joined this group.

But few countries have put in place the necessary measures to achieve these goals. New Zealand has postponed this until next year.

And some of the biggest emitters, including China, India and Russia, did not agree to the targets. China, by far the world’s largest emitter, has only committed to a 35% reduction by 2035 and to net zero by 2060.

Currently, the United Nations has warned, the world is crossing the line. Even though all the commitments to date are kept, which is far from certain, the world is still on track for 2.7 degrees of global warming by the end of the century.

In Glasgow, they will try to bring this down.

Will Glasgow succeed?

The Glasgow conference will not solve the climate crisis. But it could make real progress. Here are 8 ways to know if this is happening.

1. The focus remains on 2030: the goals for 2050 are much less important than what is happening now and for the rest of this decade.

2. Higher targets: We need more countries, especially China, India, Russia and Japan, to agree to cut their emissions more sharply.

3. Money: In 2016, developed countries committed US $ 100 billion (NZ $ 140 billion) per year to help others make the transition to a low-emission future, but the money did not. never been fully paid.

World leaders at the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden. Photo / AP

4. More money: Developing countries are also seeking “loss and damage” payments from the nations that caused the climate crisis to help pay for damage caused by extreme weather events.

5. Carbon trading rules. A new set of transparent and binding rules that lead to real emission reductions.

6. Methane: Agreements to end methane leaks from oil and gas pipes and reservoirs.

7. Natural solutions: Agreement to protect tropical rainforests and wetlands and plant more trees.

8. Keep up the pressure on: An annual review of national targets, starting in 2023.