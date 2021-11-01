PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

India becomes fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, says Modi



India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, saying the country can only achieve its goals if people stay united.

Addressing the nation on the anniversary of the birth of India’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said that on all fronts, be it the land, India’s water, air, space, capabilities and determination are now unprecedented.

“Sardar Patel has always wanted India to be capable, inclusive, sensitive, alert, humble and developed. He has always put the national interest first,” Modi said.

Today, taking inspiration from him, the country is becoming fully capable of meeting both external and internal challenges, he said.

Over the past seven years, the country has been freed from decades of unwanted laws, he noted.

‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’

Noting that the nation pays homage to Sardar Patel who gave his life for “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”, Mr. Modi said that Patel lives not only in history but also in the hearts of all Indians.

On October 31, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will continue to inspire generations to come, and the “Statue of Unity” dedicated to Patel is a message to the world that India’s future is bright and that no one can break the country’s unity and integrity.

Addressing a rally in front of the world’s tallest “Statue of Unity” in Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat on the anniversary of Sardar Patel’s birth, Mr. Shah also targeted the opposition, claiming that efforts had been made to forget “India’s iron man”.

Recalling Sardar Patel’s contribution to unifying India after independence, Mr. Shah said that it was through the efforts of the former that Lakshadweep could become an integral part of India.

“It is unfortunate that efforts were made to forget Sardar Saheb. After independence, his contributions never received proper respect and place. He neither received the Bharat Ratna (the highest civilian honor of the country) nor the proper respect. But it says, how long can clouds keep the sun out of sight, “the senior BJP official said.

As the situation changed in the country, Sardar Patel received Bharat Ratna, and the tallest statue in the world, dedicated to Sardar Saheb, was also built to pay homage to him, he said.

“The ‘Statue of Unity’ is a message to the whole world that no one can break the unity and integrity of India and that no one can alter the universality of India,” he said. he declares.

“It is the inspiration of Sardar Saheb that has kept the country united, and it is his inspiration that will keep us united and move the country forward,” Shah said.

Recalling Patel’s contribution to unite India by bringing together some of the princely states, Shah said no one paid attention to his contribution to make Lakshadweep part of India.

“When India became independent on August 15, Sardar Sahib sent the Indian naval ship Tir to Lakshadweep. A few hours after the Indian navy unfurled the tricolor, Pakistani ships arrived there. there, the tricolor was unfurled. It is because of this that Lakshadweep is part of India and much of the Indian coastline is secured from there, ”said Mr. Shah.

He added that Kevadia, where the 182-meter-high “Statue of Unity” is located, has become “a pilgrimage of India’s unity, nationality and patriotism.”

The statue is a true tribute to Sardar Patel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visualized the tallest structure in the world, Shah said.

A leader like Sardar Patel was born once in every century and has inspired people for centuries, he added.

“At one time, Acharya Chanakya united India. Centuries later, Sardar Saheb united India. It is thanks to this that the country today proudly strengthens its place in the world,” said the Union Minister.

He also called on citizens to remember the achievements, struggles and sacrifices the country has made from the date of independence until today, and to commit to moving the nation forward.

As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Maohtsav’, “we must pay homage to all martyrs, remember them and be inspired by them to inspire our children and young people,” he said. .

Mr. Shah said the government’s decision to celebrate October 31 as “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas” (National Unity Day) ”was taken so that Sardar Patel’s struggles for independence from India and his efforts to unite the country continue to inspire people for centuries.

“Prime Minister Modi is committed to creating a brilliant, developed, prosperous, secure, cultivated and educated India. To achieve this, we must celebrate Amrit Mahotsav as the year of promise,” he said. declared.

Prime Minister Modi has made changes in several areas over the past seven years, be it India’s security, economic reforms or the “Make in India” initiative, he said. he declares.

“A hope for a different India was born among 130 crore of Indians, the one imagined by Sardar Saheb,” he said.

As a result of Modi’s efforts to bring the country’s 60 million poor people into the mainstream, they have become connected to the country’s development process, Shah said.

“Modi ji has set a goal of an economy of five trillion dollars, a safe India, an educated India in accordance with the new education policy and a goal for the pride of our languages. Today on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas , we should commit ourselves to making the country strong and according to the dreams of Sardar Patel, walking on the path he has shown, ”he said.