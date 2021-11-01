Glasgow COP26: Boris Johnson’s big diplomatic bet in the post-Brexit era | Climate change | Climate and environment

No one doubts the honesty of Boris Johnson’s efforts to save the planet. Although he flirted, when he was a provocative political columnist in the The telegraph of the dayWith some hooligan denial of climate change, the British Prime Minister is drinking from green sources firmly rooted in the UK. His father, Stanley Johnson, instilled in him a concern and love for biodiversity. His close friend Zac Goldsmith, a libertarian conservative and environmentalist who ran the weekly for years The ecologist, established in politics whose clear notion is the bright side of the story. If the climate changes, I don’t see why I can’t change my mind, Johnson said to justify the mistakes of the past.

COP26, which kicked off this Sunday in Glasgow (Scotland), is the most complex and relevant international summit a British government has faced in recent decades. It was the perfect opportunity to show the rest of the world that Global Britain (Global Britain) of the post-Brexit era was a reality. London could be a relevant international player with its newfound freedom. The additional opportunity to hold the meeting in the Scottish town also allowed Johnson to fill his streets with Union Jack (the tricolor of the United Kingdom) and demonstrate to the independence movement the advantages of remaining within the framework of a large economy.

The postponement of the conference, originally scheduled for November 2020 but relegated due to the pandemic, also offered the Johnson government the opportunity to buy time and deploy the diplomatic effort necessary to make the summit a success. Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for International Development and President of COP26, tirelessly traveled the world to collect commitments from the main participating countries. Even Johnson’s political rivals recognize the Secretary of State’s efforts. The problem lies, they point out, in the fact that the Government as a whole has not been able to deploy the coordinated action that the French Administration launched a year earlier, to ensure the success of the Conference of Paris 2015.

Now is the time for our PM to stop basking in the sun, start acting like a statesman and make Glasgow the diplomatic success it should be, Johnson criticized three weeks ago hardly the Labor spokesperson for environmental and environmental affairs. Milband. The Prime Minister was on vacation in the luxurious villa in Marbella which had been loaned to him, curiously, by his friend Zac Goldsmith. And the idea was starting to spread that COP26 could end up being a fiasco. Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jiaping and Vladimir Putin had previously announced that they would not make an appearance in the Scottish city, and many countries had yet to deliver their short-term plans (by 2030) to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. , as established by the Treaty of Paris on the climate. We need action by this government and governments around the world to accelerate, Miliband said. Even if it is at the last minute, the Prime Minister must treat this summit with the seriousness he deserves.

Negationist deputies

It is not fair to blame Johnson for the lack of seriousness in an issue that has even led him to confront the hard wing of his Conservative Party over fears that the Prime Minister’s environmental zeal and the measures he has promoted turn out to be too costly for more voters. anxious to make ends meet only for the health of the planet. Steve Baker, the Eurosceptic MP responsible for the strategy that toppled Theresa May’s government and brought Johnson to power, has now led the group of deniers who are seriously questioning Downing Street policies amid a deep energy crisis that has affected the cost of living of English. The more I study the matter, the more I fear we are going through a ruinous economic experiment when we can least afford it, Baker wrote recently. With his sweeping plans to completely decarbonize our economy by 2050, he called Net zero, the poorest will end up paying more than the others for these fantasies, he assured.

The Conservative Party’s 2019 election platform, the year of Johnson’s election victory, underscored the promise of achieving carbon dioxide neutrality by 2050, to which not only the UK but 18 of the 20 richest nations of the world are committed. Yet it was the Prime Minister’s ambitious race to promise more and more a green future, without specifying at what price and how to finance it, that made his party colleagues more nervous, more aware of the upcoming elections than of the to come up. global warming predicted for the end of this century. 78% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2035; ban on gasoline or diesel cars by 2030; home gas boilers disappear by 2035 The race to not beat the green is undermining the credibility of Johnson’s plans. All the more so when his Minister of the Economy, Rishi Sunak, presents the first rigorous post-pandemic and post-Brexit budget and barely mentions the challenge of climate change. And he even recalls that we must continue without increasing the tax burden on domestic flights or on gasoline consumption. A blow to Johnson’s environmental credibility.

But if the most eccentric and popular British politician of recent decades has shown one thing, it’s his ability to pull himself out of any mess with a mixture of sympathy and rhetoric. Added to this are lower expectations and the appropriate slogan. Paradoxically, at a time when relations between the United Kingdom and France are going through their most delicate moment due to the fishing dispute in the waters of the English Channel, the objective set by the Johnson government for COP26 to be a success through saving Paris: We must start from this summit with the intact credibility of having kept the 1.5 degree commitment alive, Sharma assured this Sunday.

It was the great conquest of Paris: a treaty that legally required to maintain the global temperature at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels (between 1850 and 1900). Johnson’s great achievement will be for the bike to stay upright and for humanity to continue to pedal. Although, with his usual enthusiasm, the conservative politician in these days compared the climate crisis to the fall of the Roman Empire.

