G20 disappoint on key climate target as global hopes turn to Glasgow confab
ROME, Italy (AFP) – Major G20 economies on Sunday pledged to meet the key target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but disappointed leaders warned that more was needed to make the talks a success. the UN on the climate, starting with Glasgow.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the COP26 summit which opened on Sunday, said the commitment of world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was “not enough”, and warned against the disastrous consequences for the planet.
“If Glasgow fails, everything fails,” he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were “drops in a rapidly warming ocean”.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed disappointment at the outcome of the G20 summit, saying he left Rome “with my hopes unfulfilled – but at least they are not buried”.
The G20 countries among themselves emit nearly 80 percent of carbon emissions, and a firm commitment to action was seen as vital to the success of the UN COP26.
In a final communiqué, the G20 reaffirmed its support for the objectives of the 2015 Paris climate agreements, to maintain “the increase in the global average temperature well below 2 degrees and to continue efforts to limit it to 1 , 5 degree above pre-industrial levels “.
They said this would require “meaningful and effective actions and commitment from all countries, taking into account different approaches,” while also promising actions on coal.
But experts say meeting the 1.5-degree target means cutting global emissions to almost half by 2030 and to ‘net-zero’ by 2050 – and the G20 has set no date firm, speaking only of reaching the goal of net-zero “by or around mid-century.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who hosted the G20 talks, said he was “proud of these results, but we must remember that this is only the beginning”.
All eyes are now on Glasgow, home to more than 120 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden, the Indian Narendra Modi and the Australian Scott Morrison, who were traveling there from Rome.
Lack of ambition
G20 leaders have agreed to end funding for new coal-fired power plants abroad – those whose emissions have not undergone any screening process – by the end of 2021.
But environmental campaign group Greenpeace called the final declaration “weak, lacking both ambition and vision,” saying G20 leaders “have failed to meet the moment.”
“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, then world leaders inflated their lines,” said Executive Director Jennifer Morgan.
Friederike Roder, senior director of the anti-poverty group Global Citizen, told AFP that the summit produced “half measures rather than concrete actions.”
European leaders stressed that given the fundamental divisions between the world’s most advanced nations, a common commitment to what was the most ambitious Paris goal was a step forward.
“I hear all the very alarmed speeches on these subjects. I myself am worried and we are fully mobilized, “French President Emmanuel Macron said.
“But I would like us to take a step back and look at where we were four years ago,” when former US President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing from the treaty.
Draghi said the needle had moved markedly even in the past few days, including by China – by far the world’s biggest carbon polluter.
Beijing plans to make its economy carbon neutral before 2060, but has resisted pressure to come up with shorter-term goals.
India, meanwhile, argues that if the global target is net zero by 2050, then rich countries should be carbon neutral 10 years earlier, to allow poorer emerging countries a higher carbon allocation. important and more time to develop.
“Big dream”
Earlier on Sunday, Draghi, Britain’s Prince Charles and Pope Francis all called on G20 leaders – and by extension, the larger group of world leaders meeting in Glasgow – to think big.
Calling climate change “the defining challenge of our time,” Draghi warned, “Either we act now… or we delay, pay a much higher price later and risk failure. “
Pope Francis, who is outspoken on the issue and received several G20 leaders at the Vatican this weekend, said: “Now is the time to dream big, to rethink our priorities… It is time to act, and to act together is now!
