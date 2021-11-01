Boris Johnson pledges to increase UK climate finance at start of COP26





The world must move from aspiration to action to limit the rise in global temperatures, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as he pledges to increase UK climate finance of £ 1 billion by 2025. In a speech at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson will urge all countries to take concrete steps to phase out coal, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and end deforestation, as well as support the development of nations on the front lines of the climate crisis with climate finance. These actions will be highlighted as making the biggest difference in reducing emissions this decade towards net zero and in maintaining the global target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius as part of of the Paris Agreement. Humanity has long passed the clock of climate change. It is one minute to midnight and we must act now, Johnson will say in his summit speech. If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do it tomorrow, he will say. The UK claims to be leading by example by doubling its international climate finance commitment to £ 11.6bn over five years in 2019, and Johnson’s announcement on Monday would bring that to £ 12.6bn sterling by 2025, if the UK economy grows as forecast. We need to move from talk, debate and talk to concerted and concrete action on coal, cars, money and trees. No more hopes, goals and aspirations, as precious as they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change. We need to be aware of climate change and the world needs to know when it’s going to happen, Johnson will say. The UK’s international climate finance comes from the overseas aid budget which, as shown in the UK spending review announced earlier this week, is expected to fall to 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) in 2024-25. The funds go to programs that change lives around the world, strengthening the defenses of communities on the front lines of climate change, protecting nature and biodiversity and supporting the global transition to clean and green energy. Later Monday, the first day of the World Leaders’ Summit, Boris Johnson will use the UK presidency of COP26 to bring some of the world’s largest economies together with the countries most vulnerable to climate change to hear what’s on. game for the countries if action is not taken now and sets the tone for the two weeks of negotiations to come. The COP26 climate summit comes six years after the signing of the Paris Agreement by more than 190 countries to limit the rise in global temperatures to well below 2 ° C with a view to reaching 1.5 ° C. According to the UN, global temperatures are currently expected to reach 2.7 ° C. Scientists are clear that emissions must be halved by 2030 to keep Paris targets close at hand. The UK lists its climate action targets as one of the ‘most ambitious’, to cut emissions by 68% by 2030 as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which was the highest reduction target achieved by a large economy. He also pledged to end coal-fired electricity by 2024 and triple tree planting rates by May 2024. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

