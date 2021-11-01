Boris Johnson warned that G20 climate change commitments are not enough

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (EFE / EPA / HOLLIE ADAMS)

Boris Johnson welcomed the reasonable progress on climate commitments from the G20 summit on Sunday, but he warned that they are not enough.

Only twelve G20 members have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or before and about half of the group has not come up with improved plans for how carbon emissions will be reduced, as promised in 2015, the British Prime Minister said at a press conference.

The countries most responsible for emissions, both historically and today, are still not getting their fair share of the job. added Johnson, who is traveling to Glasgow, Scotland this evening to host world leaders at the COP26 climate summit tomorrow.

While he recognized recent advances such as the commitments announced by Saudi Arabia, Australia or Russia to achieve CO2 neutrality and stressed that Washington has announced that it has doubled its climate aid, he reiterated that all this does not. not enough: These commitments are welcome, but they are just drops in a rapidly warming ocean.

The G20 countries expressed in Rome their commitment to work to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, although they have limited their commitments on decarbonization to the vague formula that it will be achieved by half a century. .

The past seven years have been the hottest in history (REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay)

Some countries prefer to make commitments towards 2060, rather than 2050Johnson lamented, stressing the need to keep up the pressure to move this timeline forward.

There is no excuse for procrastination, the UK head of government said, also noting that the world has already seen the devastation of climate change in the form of heat waves and droughts, forest fires and hurricanes.

If we do not act now, the Paris Agreement will not be seen in the future as the time when humanity opened our eyes to the problem, but as the time when we got scared and turned around., aggregate.

The British Prime Minister insisted that one of the key goals ahead of COP26 would be to get countries to commit to accelerating plans to stop using coal as a fuel.

In this area, developing countries that are more dependent on coal will need help, he said.

They will need specific packages, platforms in each country for the richest among us to help them, not only with investments, but with funds that encourage the private sector to get involved and also help with the news. green technologies, he said.

COP26 President Alok Sharma and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Alok sharma, president of the COP26 which begins this Sunday in Glasgow, anticipated that this climate summit will be in many ways more difficult than the meeting in Paris, in 2015, during which an agreement was found to limit global warming below 2C.

The realization of Paris was fantastic, historic, but it was only a framework agreement. What we need to do since is agree on some of the detailed rules. Some of them are still pending six years later. It’s a real challenge, Sharma said in an interview with Sky News.

The summit chairman also noted that geopolitical questions are more difficult than in Paris.

Asked by notable absences in Glasgow, such as that of the President of China, Xi Jinping, and that of Russia, Vladimir PoutineSharma argued that both countries have announced net zero emissions targets for the middle of this century.

The meeting of leaders is very important, more than 120 leaders will come from all over the world. But, in addition, we will have two weeks of detailed negotiations, which also involve teams sent by Russia and China, he stressed.

Our beloved planet is changing for the worse … If we act now and act together, we can protect our beloved planet. So let’s unite these two weeks and achieve what Paris promised Glasgow, the former British minister added at the opening of the conference, which runs until November 12.

