Emmanuel Macron delays, Boris Johnson remains firm

The UK and France battled again on the fishing issue on Sunday, with London denying any change in position as Paris advocates “the descent” and believes the “ball is in the court” of the British government. he wants to avoid reprisals.

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron clearly did not remember the same from their meeting on Sunday, October 31, at the G20 summit in Rome. fishing crisis between France and the United Kingdom. For his part, Boris Johnson remained firm and did not confirm having reached an agreement with Emmanuel Macron on the way to a solution.

“The ball is in the British court,” the French president told reporters a few hours after meeting the British Prime Minister face-to-face. “I hope there will be a British response tomorrow. “, he added. Otherwise, he warned, the first retaliatory measures prepared by France will be put in place from Tuesday.

This meeting was eagerly awaited, while relations between Paris and London are at their lowest due to several points of contention: the case of the Australian submarines, illegal crossings of the Channel by migrants and the implementation of Brexit. Discussions therefore promise to be very intense as the two leaders meet on Monday in Glasgow for the start of the COP26 on climate.

“Practical measures” of “descalade”

According to the Lyse, the two leaders decided to work “practical measures” in “the very next days” to promote “a descent” in the conflict over fishing.

But on the British side, the tone is still the same: “on the fish, I must tell you that the position has not changed”, declared Boris Johnson during his final press conference, stressing that the discussion had been ” frank “.

His spokesperson, however, said: “If the French government comes up with proposals to mitigate the threats it has made, we will welcome them.”

The Brexit agreement, concluded in extremis at the end of 2020 between London and Brussels, provides that European fishermen can continue to work in certain British waters provided they can prove that they were fishing there previously. But the French and the British argue over the nature and extent of the supporting documents.

London claims to have granted 98% of applications for licenses for EU vessels to fish in its waters, a figure disputed by France, which speaks of 90%.

According to one of Emmanuel Macron’s advisers, the measures proposed by France go through a “gradual evolution” in the number and clarification of the licenses granted to French fishermen to spawn in British waters, in particular the Anglo-Norman ones. ” A solution “is possible because the dispute only relates to” a few dozen French boats “, underlined the French presidency.

Towards a procedure against France?

If no advance is noted by Tuesday, Paris threatens to apply the ban on British fishing vessels from unloading their cargoes in French ports and the strengthening of customs controls on trucks.

These decisions were judged “disproportionate” by London which, rare, summoned the ambassador of France and threatened, in retaliation, to reinforce the control of European ships in its waters.

On Saturday, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, complained to the head of the European executive, Ursula von der Leyen, “completely unjustified” threats from Paris on the question and had assured to consider “actively” a legal procedure, a conflict resolution tool provided for in post-Brexit agreements with the EU. For her part, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the Commission was “intensely committed to finding solutions”.

Meet @BorisJohnson the margins of # G20. We talked about # COP26, as well as the negotiations on the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol and licenses for fishing vessels. @EU_Commission is intensely committed to finding solutions. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 30, 2021



The French presidency again insisted on Sunday that such cases were not “Franco-British subjects” but “post-Brexit affairs which are being dealt with between the EU and the United Kingdom”. Emmanuel Macron said he had the support of the Commission and other EU countries on this issue, even if some of them, like Germany, have expressed their concern that the crisis will worsen further.

Despite the current climate of bilateral tensions, both Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have insisted on the importance of the ties between their two countries. The United Kingdom “is a country that I know well and that I love as, I believe, Boris Johnson loves France”, underlined the French president.

With AFP