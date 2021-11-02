India to reach net zero emissions by 2070, PM Modi says at COP26 summit

Read more

Modi called for embracing the knowledge of traditional communities living close to nature, in his speech at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Speaking about the effect of climate change on small farmers in India, the prime minister said he was forcing them to change their farming patterns. Modi then called for local support for global adaptation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened a global climate summit, saying the world is committed to an apocalyptic device. Johnson compared Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to find a way to defuse it. He told leaders on Monday that we are in much the same position, only now that the end of the world device is real, not fictitious. He was kicking off the part of the summit of world leaders of a United Nations climate conference, which aims to secure an agreement to cut carbon emissions quickly enough to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Celsius). Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meeting. “Landing in Glasgow. I will be joining the COP26 summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on climate change mitigation and articulating India’s efforts in this regard, ”Modi said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister was received to the sound of Scottish bagpipes upon his arrival at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of representatives of the Indian Diaspora with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. “Departure for Glasgow after a successful G20 summit in Rome. During the summit, we were able to have in-depth deliberations on issues of global importance such as combating the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, strengthening economic cooperation and promoting innovation ”, Modi said in a previous tweet.

Prime Minister Modi, who traveled to Glasgow from the G20 summit in Italy, is expected to start the UK part of his European tour with a meeting with community leaders and indologists based in Scotland on Monday morning. He will then attend the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, where he is due to address the plenary session of the summit.

Modi’s bilateral meeting with Boris Johnson is expected to take place shortly after Monday’s opening ceremony, which will include cultural performances and a speech by the British Prime Minister. Johnson said the summit would be the “global moment of truth” and urged world leaders to make the most of it. “The question everyone is asking is whether we are seizing this moment or letting it slip away,” he said, ahead of the two-week conference. His talks with Modi are expected to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as an assessment of the 2030 roadmap for a strengthened UK-India strategic partnership signed by the two leaders at a virtual summit in May. of this year.

The two governments remain committed to implementing the road map, on time. As a result, we plan to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an interim agreement to be signed in March 2022 and possibly a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to plan, by November 2022, said the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Uni, Gaitri Issar Kumar. ahead of the Prime Minister’s talks, the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson after the British Prime Minister’s twice canceled visit to India earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Modi-Johnson meeting will be followed by a COP26 leadership-level event titled Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade, with Modi ready to deliver India’s national declaration on the country’s climate action to delegates shortly thereafter. . India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, wind and solar energy. At WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements, Modi said in a statement ahead of the summit. I will also underline the need to address climate change issues in a comprehensive manner, in particular the equitable distribution of the carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and the strengthening of resilience, the mobilization of finance. , technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, he said.

At the COP26 summit, India will focus on the country’s ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement. These include a reduction in the emission intensity of its GDP from 33 to 35% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level, as well as reaching 40% of the cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy resources by 2030. Predictable and consistent financing of green technology for developing countries will be another key area for India.

At the end of the first day of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 heads of government and heads of state in a special VVIP reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of the most popular tourist attractions. popular in Scotland. The reception will also involve members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to attend this special reception but withdrew last week after medical advice against travel.

On Tuesday, the last day of Modi’s visit to the UK, the Prime Minister is due to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Switzerland, Finland, Israel, Nepal, Malawi, Ukraine, from Japan and Argentina, as well as a meeting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The launch of the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States initiative and a leadership-level event titled Accelerating Innovation and Clean Tech Deployment are also scheduled for Tuesday before the Prime Minister returns to New Delhi in the evening.

The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) will launch a new green grid initiative in partnership with the UK, with the ambition to connect different parts of the world with a common solar grid.

(with PTI entries)

Read all Latest news, latest news and Coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.