Climate change: is COP26 doomed to failure without Chinese Xi Jinping?
If the ambition of COP26 is to entrust coal to history, it goes without saying that China, the world’s largest emitter of coal pollution, is crucial for this to happen.
But the President Xi Jinping will not be there in Glasgow. It won’t even have the ability to deliver a video address. A statement from him will simply be uploaded to the COP website.
It is true that Xi has not left China since the start of the pandemic. Traveling to the UK would be tantamount to potentially exposing him to Covid-19, and it seems like it would be a worse prospect for the president to catch the virus, than for him to be portrayed as the outcast at COP26.
There will be a Chinese delegation in Glasgow, and chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua has been removed from retirement to lead the charge on climate change.
What is China’s position on COP26?
He is considered a competent and experienced negotiator.
But he will not have the power to act without the advice of the President.
He and his team will have been given a strict briefing and one that will likely include an order not to deviate from the country’s NDC commitments. They will have pre-determined talking points and largely be there to listen and ensure that China’s point of view is heard.
The Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) that the Chinese government submitted ahead of the meeting disappointed many people not to go further than previously determined goals.
The country has doubled its renewable energy targets and commitments to peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
It is clear from the president’s decision not to go to Glasgow, these NDCs and what we are told here in Beijing that China considers its current targets to be sufficiently ambitious.
It is unlikely that there will be a change from this 2030 target, although the country is on track to meet it sooner than expected.
The COP26 climate conference – what you need to know
What is COP26? When and where will he be?
Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is known as the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated COP) to discuss global progress on climate change and how to make it happen. ‘deal.
COP26 is the 26th summit of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on climate change to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.
The leaders of the 197 countries that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a treaty that entered into force in 1994, are invited to the summit.
Here are some of the world leaders who will be attending COP26:
US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the days leading up to COP26, Mr Morrison pledged Australia to achieve a net zero carbon goal by 2050.
Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge are also in attendance. The Queen has withdrawn from the visit after being advised by her doctors to rest – she will address the conference virtually instead.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are among the leaders who have decided not to visit Glasgow.
What does he hope to achieve?
1. succeed zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels
– Countries are encouraged to set ambitious emissions targets for 2030. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, fight deforestation, accelerate the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewable energies.
2.Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters
3.Finance for a greener future
– In 2009, developed countries were urged to keep their pledges to contribute at least $ 100 billion ($ 72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. In 2015, it was agreed that the target would be extended until 2025.
However, a new analysis shows that the target is unlikely to have been reached last year and is set to fail in 2021 and 2022.
4.Bring all countries and organizations to work together to tackle the climate crisis
Nor does it appear that there is a will to conclude a pact on limiting the rise in temperatures. A subject on which the Chinese have been particularly careful.
China has a record of zero or heroes when it comes to COP meetings. His delegation was accused of derailing the climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009, but in 2015 President Xi played a leading role in the Paris climate agreement, committing his country to abide by the emissions targets.
In 2021, when even Her Majesty The Queen is fed up with leaders who say they don’t, there will be many in Glasgow who will wonder why Xi didn’t even consider it important to show up. Perhaps he wanted to spare the planet the carbon footprint of his trip.
