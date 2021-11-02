Climate change: is COP26 doomed to failure without Chinese Xi Jinping?

If the ambition of COP26 is to entrust coal to history, it goes without saying that China, the world’s largest emitter of coal pollution, is crucial for this to happen.

But the President Xi Jinping will not be there in Glasgow. It won’t even have the ability to deliver a video address. A statement from him will simply be uploaded to the COP website.

It is true that Xi has not left China since the start of the pandemic. Traveling to the UK would be tantamount to potentially exposing him to Covid-19, and it seems like it would be a worse prospect for the president to catch the virus, than for him to be portrayed as the outcast at COP26.

There will be a Chinese delegation in Glasgow, and chief negotiator Xie Zhenhua has been removed from retirement to lead the charge on climate change.

What is China’s position on COP26?

He is considered a competent and experienced negotiator.

But he will not have the power to act without the advice of the President.

He and his team will have been given a strict briefing and one that will likely include an order not to deviate from the country’s NDC commitments. They will have pre-determined talking points and largely be there to listen and ensure that China’s point of view is heard.

The Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs) that the Chinese government submitted ahead of the meeting disappointed many people not to go further than previously determined goals.

The country has doubled its renewable energy targets and commitments to peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

It is clear from the president’s decision not to go to Glasgow, these NDCs and what we are told here in Beijing that China considers its current targets to be sufficiently ambitious.

It is unlikely that there will be a change from this 2030 target, although the country is on track to meet it sooner than expected.

Nor does it appear that there is a will to conclude a pact on limiting the rise in temperatures. A subject on which the Chinese have been particularly careful.

China has a record of zero or heroes when it comes to COP meetings. His delegation was accused of derailing the climate talks in Copenhagen in 2009, but in 2015 President Xi played a leading role in the Paris climate agreement, committing his country to abide by the emissions targets.

In 2021, when even Her Majesty The Queen is fed up with leaders who say they don’t, there will be many in Glasgow who will wonder why Xi didn’t even consider it important to show up. Perhaps he wanted to spare the planet the carbon footprint of his trip.