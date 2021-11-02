Xi rebukes world over climate change as China continues to pollute





Chinese dictator Xi Jinping chose to address the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland via video link instead of attending in person. Xi has demanded concrete action from the rest of the world on climate change, as China extracts record volumes of coal from the Earth and pours it into the record number of carbon-generating coal-fired power plants it has built in the past. from the past few years. Chinese State News Agency Xinhua abstract Xis silently remarks how his rhetoric differs from China’s actions: Climate change and energy issues are the main global challenges today, which concern the common interests of the international community and the future of the Earth, Xi said. The will and motivation of the international community to work together to meet the challenges has continued to grow, and the key is to take concrete action, he said. He called on the world to adopt comprehensive and balanced policies and balance environmental protection and economic development, as well as to tackle climate change and protect people’s livelihoods. Large economies should strengthen cooperation in this area, he added. Xi boasted that China, which remains the world’s worst polluter, has made great strides in reducing its carbon emissions over the past 15 years and pledged to make bigger commitments going forward. He claimed the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic set back China’s plans for carbon neutrality, even as Beijing laid the groundwork for its delirium coal power plant frenzy long before the pandemic broke out. Xi argued that the developed world should make more sacrifices to tackle climate change, allowing time for developing countries (as China likes to describe itself) to fully develop their industrial capacity. These arguments reflect historical emissions argument some climate activists are preparing to excuse China’s titanic carbon footprint, essentially holding the western world responsible for generating carbon emissions during the days when it dominated heavy industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, so that developing countries should be allowed to emit more carbon today while they catch up. Nevertheless, the the Wall Street newspaper (WSJ) noted on Friday that climate advocates were disappointed with plans submitted by China ahead of COP26. The climate change movement hoped to phase out coal power altogether, but when China’s industrial provinces experienced an energy shortage, Beijing did not hesitate to order total coal production, from Chinese and foreign suppliers. According to WSJ, China’s carbon roadmap was rewritten in October and made significantly less ambitious. Among other downgrades, China’s roadmap doesn’t even promise to stop building coal-fired power plants, it simply commits to meeting international energy efficiency standards when they are built. As for the disappointment, the disappointment is that not only Russia but China have hardly come forward in terms of commitments to tackle climate change. And there’s a reason people should be disappointed with this. I myself found it disappointing, US President Joe Biden noted at the end of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, indeed conveying a great disappointment. The BBC noted last week that Xi says China’s carbon emissions will peak before 2030 and decline to carbon neutrality by 2060, but his government has not explained exactly how those targets will be met. China currently emits about twice as much carbon as the United States, or about as much as the rest of the top five carbon-producing countries combined. The BBC has quoted activists who said China’s plans were insufficient even when it promised to stop building coal-fired power plants, and now it has more than 60 under construction across the country.

