COP26: India to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, PM Modi says





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a five-pronged target for India and finally pledged to reach a net zero emissions target by 2070, joining the United States, the United Kingdom and the China. “I give a Panchamrit – five goals that India is committed to meeting in the global fight against climate change – by 2030. Our non-fossil capacity will reach 500 Gw and 50% of our energy needs will come from renewable energy sources. By 2030, projected carbon emissions will reduce by one billion tonnes and our overall carbon intensity of the economy will be reduced by 45%. In line with UK and US expectations, he said India will be a net zero economy by 2070. Net Zero is achieved when the amount of greenhouse gas produced is offset by the amount removed from the atmosphere. This does not imply any future investment in coal or fossil fuels and the greening of several industries and economies. Modi also raised the country’s renewable energy target to 500 Gw by 2030. It was 450 Gw earlier. India’s current energy capacity stands at 175 Gw. “Today India’s installed renewable capacity is the fourth in the world. Over the past seven years, our non-fossil energy has grown by 25% and the share of green energy in the mix has reached 40%, ”Modi said, adding that India’s national carrier Indian Railways said. a Net Zero the target year of 2030. “This means 60 million tonnes of emission reductions each year. Another 40 million tonne emission reduction will come from our LED program, ”said Modi. He spoke about several other initiatives by India, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and said that India has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. He called on the developed world to increase funding to meet the enhanced targets that India had declared. “India has raised its ambition in setting its goals. They also need to increase their ambitions in climate finance and technology transfer. The world cannot meet new goals with old climate finance goals, ”Modi said. India is the only country to respect the commitments made in Paris. India puts climate change at the center of its policies, Modi said. “The whole world thinks that there is only one economy that has worked the Paris agreement on letter and in spirit and that is India,” the prime minister said. The United States has declared Net Zero by 2050, like the United Kingdom. China has a net zero target for the year 2060. India has long been pressed by world leaders to declare a goal of net zero. From the United States, John Kerry, Presidential Special Envoy for Climate Change, has long pressured India to declare a front page “Net Zero” target. On his last visit to India, Kerry called India a ‘hot investment destination’ for the solar sector, saying the country has set an example for developing countries by reaching 100 Gw of renewable energy capacity. . Speaking at the same event, Joe Biden, the US president said his government had proposed to quadruple US climate finance by 2024 for adaptation efforts. He said the country will try to meet the annual funding target of $ 100 billion from developed world to developing countries. The day before, Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said that developed countries had not only failed to meet the goal of $ 100 billion per year in support of developing countries. Making the statement on behalf of the BASIC group of countries, comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Yadav said: “In a context in which developing countries, including BASIC countries, have massively intensified their climate actions since 2009, it is unacceptable that there is still no equivalent ambition on the part of developed countries on the means of implementation. support for climate finance. “

