Politics
Chinese trade event kicks off amid technical review
GUANGZHOU, China The world’s largest trade event, Singles Day, is underway, but China’s e-commerce giants will face a potential slowdown in economic growth as well as continued oversight from national regulators.
Singles Day, also known as Double 11, takes place on November 11 in China and is said to have started in the 1990s at universities, as men celebrated their celibacy. In 2009, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba launched the first trade event on that day, offering deep discounts on its Tmall shopping platform.
Many Chinese online shopping companies have since jumped on the bandwagon, making Singles Day a bigger event than Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States combined.
Promotions start earlier each year and are no longer limited to a 24 hour window.
JD.com and Alibaba launched promotions on October 20, allowing customers to pay a deposit for items and get big discounts. Further discounts and promotions were rolled out Sunday for JD.com and Monday for Alibaba.
Competition on the rise
Massive trade event comes amid concerns about slower growth in the Chinese economy and a recent round of sluggish retail sales data.
But there are indications that consumers are still willing to spend on this year’s shopping festival. In a survey of 3,000 people conducted by Bain & Company and released last week, just over half (52%) of those polled said they plan to spend more than last year, while only 8 % said they plan to cut spending.
Alibaba said its total gross value of goods (GMV) during the 11-day Singles Day event was 498.2 billion yuan or $ 74.1 billion. This beat last year’s figure of 268.4 billion yuan.
Ali Baba
Last year, Singles Day across all platforms reported a gross merchandise value of 840 billion yuan ($ 131.3 billion). GMV is a figure that shows the total order value on the platforms of an e-commerce business.
Jonathan Cheng, a partner at Bain, said he expects high levels of attendance and sales growth. However, incumbents Alibaba and JD face increasing competition from competitors such as Pinduoduo as well as the Chinese version of TikTok called Douyin, which is pushing further into e-commerce.
“There is much stronger competition from all types of platforms. It started out as an Alibaba festival, and it has now grown into a general shopping festival,” Cheng said in an interview.
More than 50% of consumers surveyed by Bain said they plan to shop on three or more platforms during Double 11 this year.
Cheng added, however, that JD and Alibaba’s Tmall platform have always been very loyal to consumers.
To continue their growth momentum, both Alibaba and JD.com have sought to target customers in small Chinese towns, beyond the big metropolises.
Bain’s investigation showed that there would be more first-time Double 11 buyers in so-called tier three, four, and five cities rather than tier one and two cities.
“However, at the same time, what they buy and how much they buy will also be lower than in higher-ranking cities,” Cheng said.
“Common prosperity”, sustainability
As JD and Alibaba head towards Singles Day, their actions have come under pressure from increased regulatory oversight of China’s tech sector over the past year.
JD.com is around 27% off its February high, while Alibaba has plunged 48% from its all-time high in October 2020.
China introduced new laws in areas ranging from antitrust to data protection and scrutinized the practices of e-commerce companies. Alibaba was fined $ 2.8 billion in April following an anti-monopoly investigation, with regulators criticizing a practice where the e-commerce giant is forcing merchants to choose one of two platforms , rather than being able to work with both.
Last week, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called on e-commerce companies to fight SMS marketing spam.
Against this backdrop, this year’s Singles Day brings a new sensation where Alibaba and JD.com seek to align with Xi Jinping’s goal of “common prosperity” and progress in sustainable development.
Common prosperity is the government’s push towards moderate wealth for all. And in the environmental space, China is aiming for peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
One of the main goals of Singles Day over the past few years has been the GMV. Alibaba often has a rolling number and a big celebration of the final number.
While that could still happen, Alibaba said the focus will be on sustainability and inclusiveness.
“I believe that the value that 11.11 [Double 11] offers is more than just GMV numbers. We are indeed optimistic about the overall results of the Festival, but more importantly, we are committed to building the future of the economy and online consumption, ”said Chris Tung, Chief Marketing Officer of Alibaba, during a press conference last week, according to a press release.
“11.11 is about how best to harness Alibaba’s latest technologies to help brands and merchants generate sustainable and inclusive growth more effectively. “
Alibaba’s logistics unit, Cainiao, will focus on recycling, while the company will also offer 100 million yuan of “green” vouchers “to incentivize purchasing decisions that contribute to an eco-friendly lifestyle. environment”.
JD.com also placed emphasis on sustainability, saying Singles Day 2021 will be “the largest ever dedicated to the use of renewable energy.”
