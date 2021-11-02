Push for renewable energies by 2030, zero net emissions by 2070: commitments of PM Modis 5 at the COP26 summit





Prime Minister Modi makes national statement at COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday | PTI

Make the national declaration to the COP26 World Climate Summit in GlasgowPrime Minister Narendra Modi said India will succeed in zero net emissions by 2070. It was one of the five major commitments he did on behalf of India, to mitigate climate change. Qualifying the commitments of “Panchamrit“India’s gift to the world, the Prime Minister reiterated that India is working very hard to tackle climate change issues. “India is the only country which delivers” letter and spirit “on the Paris Declaration commitments in the fight against climate change ”, declared Prime Minister Modi. READ: One or two disasters won’t wake India up: Amitav Ghosh on the climate crisis He added: “So far all promises of climate finance have been in vain. Developed countries must guarantee $ 1,000 billion in climate finance as soon as possible. Now is the time to put pressure on countries that have broken their climate finance promises. “ India, home to 17% of the world’s population, only represents about 5% of total emissions (greenhouse gases)Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Glasgow. What are the five commitments made by PM Modi at COP26? India will reach zero net emissions by 2070

India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030

India will bring to its economy carbon intensity reduced to 45% by 2030

India will fill 50 percent of his energy need thanks to renewable energies by 2030

of his India goes reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions of total projected emissions by 2030 In addition, PM Modi also used the platform to launch a call for a global movement for sustainable development. “The world today recognizes that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement in front of all of you. This word is LIFE, which means Lifestyle for the environment. Today it is necessary that we all come together and move LIFE forward as a movement, “said the Prime Minister. Recalling the Paris climate agreement, the Prime Minister said he did not intend to add his own pledge to commitments made by other nations. Presentation of the national declaration to the @ COP26 Summit in Glasgow. https://t.co/SdKi5LBQNM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021 “For me, the Paris event was not a summit but a feeling, a commitment and India did not make promises to the world, on the contrary, 125 crore Indians made promises. I am happy that a developing country like India is striving to lift millions of people out of poverty, ”Prime Minister Modi added. The Prime Minister referred to the Indian Railways target to reach zero net emissions by 2030, as well as the Indian government’s initiative to reduction of 40 billion tonnes of emissions thanks to the use of LEDs.

