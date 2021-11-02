Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprises climate summit with 2070 net zero vow for India

The announcement breathed new life into discussions that had been delayed by a disappointing outcome of the Group of 20 meeting in Rome this weekend. Although India’s target is two decades behind rich countries like the US and UK, it is consistent with what scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic global warming.

It was a very important moment for the summit, ”said Nicholas Stern, president of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics. This is a chance for India to show that it can contribute to both economic development and climate change. “

India stood out among the top emitters, including the United States and China, which were closely watched at the conference. President Joe Biden, crippled by politics at home, hasn’t brought anything substantially new to the table. Meanwhile, China’s Xi Jinping has not come in person and offered no new plans to cut emissions.

The challenge for India is how to finance the transition to net zero, which will require billions of dollars of investment. Modi reiterated his position that rich countries should help poor countries by raising more money to accelerate the transition to clean energy, although he did not specify how much exactly India would need from the community. international. India expects the developed countries of the world to earn $ 1 trillion. available as climate finance as soon as possible, ”said Modi, a figure 10 times higher than the annual climate finance target set by rich countries. Justice would require that nations that have not kept their climate commitments come under pressure.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Modis’s office worked on modeling what was needed to reach net zero. But officials were reluctant to set a goal without a strong financial commitment from rich countries.

On Monday, the Indian leader backed his goal of net zero in 2070 with more aggressive short-term goals. He raised India’s 2030 target for low-emission energy capacity to 500 gigawatts from 450 GW and pledged to produce half of the country’s electricity using energies renewable. India will also cut carbon dioxide emissions by a billion tonnes from the status quo by the end of the decade. To reach the 2070 target, the country has yet to establish a detailed plan for the 40 years in between.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off the COP26 summit by urging world leaders to “defuse the climate change bomb”. With helicopters buzzing above their heads, delegates swarmed the sprawling conference center along the banks of the River Clyde and long lines formed as organizers struggled to accommodate the crowds.

One of the hopes of COP26 President Alok Sharmas for the Glasgow summit is to secure enough commitments from countries to keep within reach of the expanded Paris Agreement goal of limiting the global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Modis’ announcement is consistent with what research shows there is a need to achieve this goal. To prevent temperatures from rising more than 1.5 ° C, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts the world must reach zero net carbon dioxide emissions by the middle century, then reach net zero for all greenhouse gases by 2070.

Net zero per country cannot be the same for all nations, ”said Arunabha Ghosh, director general of the Energy, Environment and Water Council, who advised the prime minister’s office. India’s goal is fair and just, ”he said.

It is in India’s interest to stem global warming, even though the problem has been caused primarily by carbon dioxide accumulated in the atmosphere by countries that industrialized first. The nation of 1.3 billion people is one of the most vulnerable to climate impacts. Extreme weather events like heat waves, floods and monsoon rainy season disruptions will have devastating effects.

Modi also pledged to increase India’s carbon intensity reduction target by 2030, measured in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product, from 35% to 45%. Stern, of the London School of Economics, said the new targets could mean India will peak in emissions by 2030.

At the opening of COP26, leaders of developing countries expressed frustration that rich countries have repeatedly failed to deliver on their pledge to raise more funds to help them decarbonize and adapt to a planet in warming. However, in their speeches on Monday, it was the smaller and poorer countries that mobilized.

Nepal and Thailand have also set new carbon neutrality targets for 2045 and 2050 respectively. Meanwhile, Canada and Australia have refused to set new short-term emissions targets, despite having promised new money to finance the transition.

In recent months, India has put in place policies that can bring it towards these goals, policies on hydrogen, electric vehicles, renewable energy and decarbonization of the industry, ”said Chandra. Bhushan, President of the New Delhi-based International Forum for the Environment, Sustainability. and technology. Now India needs investment.

