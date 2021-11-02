India to reach net zero emissions by 2070





Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed the five goals “Panchamrit”. New Delhi: India will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday, setting out for the first time the goal that gives the country 10 years of more than China and 20 more than the United States and European Union. The commitment – two decades beyond what scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic climate impacts – was among five commitments made by the Prime Minister at the United Nations Conference. “First, India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030,” he said. “Second, India will meet 50 percent of its energy needs from renewables by 2030,” he said. “Third, India will reduce total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030,” the Prime Minister said. “Fourth – By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45%,” he said. “And fifth – by 2070 India will reach the goal of net zero,” he added. Considered an important milestone in climate action commitments, “net zero” refers to a balance where greenhouse gas emissions that raise the temperature of the globe continue but are offset by the absorption of a equivalent amount of the atmosphere. Experts see net zero goals as an essential measure to successfully tackle climate change and its devastating consequences. Just last week, India, currently the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target. Defending India’s net zero calendar which sets it much later than other polluters, Prime Minister Modi said he was sticking to his commitments “in spirit and letter” and noted that the country had 17% of the world’s population but was responsible for only 5 percent of the world’s population. percent of global emissions. The prime minister also called for a global push to embrace sustainable lifestyles “instead of mindless and destructive consumption”. The United States, Great Britain and the European Union have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, by which time they will emit only an amount of greenhouse gases that can be absorbed by forests. , crops, soils and emerging “carbon capture technology”. . China and Saudi Arabia have both set targets for 2060, but critics say those largely don’t make sense without tangible action now. Scientists say we need to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. (With contributions from agencies)

