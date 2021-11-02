Xi calls for tough action on climate change

Read this in the digital edition of The Manila Times.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit by video link in Beijing, capital of China, October 31, 2021. XINHUA PHOTO

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to take concrete steps to tackle climate change and energy issues.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit via video link in Beijing.

Climate change and energy issues are the main global challenges today, which concern the common interests of the international community and the future of the Earth, Xi said.

The will and motivation of the international community to work together to meet the challenges has continued to grow and the key is to take concrete action, he said.

He called on the world to adopt comprehensive and balanced policies, to balance environmental protection and economic development, as well as to fight climate change and protect people’s livelihoods. Large economies should strengthen cooperation in this area, he added.

Xi urged to fully and effectively implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, maintaining the role of the United Nations as the main channel, following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities , respecting international law and being action-oriented. .

He also stressed the importance of taking stronger measures and strengthening cooperation.

The Chinese president also called on developed countries to increase their support for developing countries, saying members of the Group of 20 (G20) should take the lead in promoting and applying advanced technologies, and that Developed countries should seriously honor their commitments to developing countries by providing funds to help them deal with climate change.

Over the past 15 years, China’s reduction in carbon emissions intensity has far exceeded the 2020 climate action targets, Xi said.

He pointed out that China will successively issue implementation plans and support measures for major fields and industries to achieve peak carbon and establish the “1 + N” policy framework for peak carbon. and carbon neutrality.

China would continue to promote the transformation and modernization of energy and industrial structures, promote research, development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, help localities, industries and qualified enterprises to take the initiative to reach the top and make positive contributions to global efforts to combat climate change and promote energy transformation, Xi said.

At present, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered multiple crises, Xi said, adding that the development achievements made by the international community over the years have been seriously eroded and that developing countries faced unprecedented challenges and tests.

The Covid-19 pandemic has once again shown that all countries, with important stakes for each other’s future and converging interests, form a community of destiny for humanity, Xi said, noting that the promotion of sustainable development in developing countries will benefit the peoples of the countries concerned and also affect the future and destiny of all mankind and of the Earth.

China recently launched the Global Development Initiative and called on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote stronger, greener and more global development. healthy, Xi said, adding that the G20 should reach consensus and step up actions. in this regard.

Xi stressed prioritizing development and acting according to the human-centered philosophy.

He urged all parties to take the improvement of people’s well-being and the achievement of comprehensive human development as the starting point and ultimate goal, to place development cooperation in a more prominent place in the coordination of macro -global policies and the G20 agenda, and to seek to address issues such as poverty and unbalanced development.

He called on the G20 to remain action-oriented and promote practical cooperation. All parties must increase their contribution to development, prioritize the needs of developing countries and strengthen cooperation in critical areas such as poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and connectivity, said Mr. Xi.

He added that China successfully hosted the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste in September this year and stands ready to bring more Chinese wisdom and solutions through the G20 platform.